WBC – Middleweight Facts

By Mauricio Sulaiman:

The Middleweight Division FACTS

I wish to express my sincere deepest condolences to two very dear persons who have suffered terrible losses this past week. Tom Loeffler lost his mother and Miguel DePablos lost his father. The boxing family is great as we all unite in difficult moments, and I am certain Tom and Miguel feel the warmth from all over the world joining them in prayers and hope for prompt resignation.





I am back from a summer vacation cruise with my wife and kids. For the first time ever I turned off my phone and didn’t open my email in seven days. The greatest time! I had forgotten how to live in the moment and cherish what is happening NOW.

Then came reality. I opened my laptop and boom! There I found endless emails of all sorts. One can easily put in perspective the role that at times I have to play as President of the WBC. One email simply read: “Since you have not responded, we have no other alternative but to take you to court.” I couldn’t believe it!

Then came other news regarding the middleweight division – highly uncomfortable and uncalled for. But that is reality, we are facing times in which anarchy is threatening the structures, rule and order is questioned, and abuse of power is the day-to-day.

I looked for a WBC press release which was published on December 14. 2015. It was published and it is clear as water, and I believe it is important to reprint it just as it was published, as it contains the real facts without any room for interpretation, as this was the official statement from the WBC when everybody was demanding the announcement of Alvarez vs. Golovkin after Alvarez defeated Cotto.