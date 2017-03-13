WBC – Fighting For Peace Honors The WBC Doubleheader In New York

BOXVAL (BOXING WITH VALUES) / FIGHTING FOR PEACE HONORS THE WBC DOUBLEHEADER IN NEW YORK

4 Nations 1 Dream – BoxVal – Building bridges in order to allow children from both sides to share their dreams of a world united by peace and sports.

The BoxVal program was formed by an agreement of the Pontifix foundation “Scholas Ocurrentes” and the World Boxing Council during the memorable meeting of WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman from Mexico and Pope Francis at the Vatican in February, 2016.





BoxVal has the duty to use boxing as a way to reach as many children around to world to help in their path to become better human beings by using sports, art, technology and education.

The first event of BoxVal was the Canelo Alvarez vs. Amir Khan fight in which the olive tree of peace was planted for a fight in which Canelo (Catholic) and Khan (Muslim) fought under the program in search of peace and respect.

A card will feature two WBC world title fights: Gennady “GGG” Golovkin of Kazakhstan vs. Daniel Jacobs of the United States, and Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez of Nicaragua vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai of Thailand. Two world title fights, four fighters from different countries and different religions.

GGG is a role model to the youth of the world, and has always represented the best inside and outside the ring. Jacobs is a formidable human being who defeated cancer and is an inspiration to all. Chocolatito is a family man who dedicates his life to praise the works of God, and Srisaket is a former champion who has an impeccable life, dedicating his work to helps kids. All four give back to their communities, participate in charity and philantrophy.

It is a distinct honor to present the “BoxVal World Champion” belt, which represents the recognition to these fighters for their continuous efforts to make this a better world.

The belt is manufactured by Adrian Pallarols [www.adrianpallarols.com] in Argentina, which is the home of Scholas Ocurrentes, the non-religious Pontiff Foundation which hosts the BoxVal Program. Roman Rodriguez, Senior member of Scholas Ocurrentes Board of advisors, will be present to award the belt during a special ceremony.