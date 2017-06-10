WBC – June 10, 2017 – Wales Cross Party

NEW CROSS PARTY GROUP ON BOXING TO BE LAUNCHED BY PRESIDENT OF THE WBC

Mauricio Sulaiman, the President of the World Boxing Council, is jetting into Cardiff next week to help launch a new National Assembly Cross Party Group on Boxing.

WBC President Sulaiman said, “I am really happy to return to Cardiff after our great Night of Champions event in 2010. I am looking forward to catching up with old friends and am delighted to be the guest speaker to launch the National Assembly for Wales’ Cross Party Group on Boxing. Wales might be a small country, but it is huge in boxing history and highly influential in the boxing world. Boxing builds bridges of peace through hard work and determination, it provides a friendly hand to those who find closed doors in their environment. The WBC is committed to fully support and actively participate in the implementation of boxing models in Wales which have been highly successful in many countries of the world.





“WBC Cares: Big Champions Supporting little Champions.” WBC Cares is dedicated to bring smiles and a message of hope and motivation to kids going through a difficult time in their lives. WBC Cares helps guide the youth of the world to find the correct path in life and to do so with a champions heart and determination, always stressing the importance of values and principles. WBC Cares promotes peace and unity.”

Cross Party Groups in the Assembly bring politicians of different parties together to work on individual issues. The Assembly Member behind the new Boxing Group is Neil McEvoy, Plaid AM for South Wales Central.

Mr. McEvoy said, “The plan is to bring people involved in the sport, fans and politicians at all levels together to help develop boxing in Wales. The sport has a lot to offer and brings benefits in so many ways. The WBC has progressed boxing in so many ways, not least the area of safety. I am very grateful to President Mauricio Sulaiman for being such a prestigious guest speaker in our inaugural meeting. It will be a real pleasure to host him at our Senedd and show him around Cardiff once again.”

The meeting is open to the public and takes place at Pier Head Building, Seminar Rooms 1 & 2, Cardiff Bay: Tuesday 13th June 9.30 – 11am. Registration will be 9am – 9.30am for a 9.30am start





For any further details, contact Bethan Phillips at bethan.phillips@assembly.wales, 03002007434.