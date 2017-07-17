1 of 107,089 WBC – July 17, 2017 – Clean Boxing Program

The WBC, through the Clean Boxing Program, administered by VADA has tested a total of 72 fighters in the first semester of 2017. Many of these fighters were tested multiple times during the process.

Following is the list of tests with all negative results:

Following is the list of missed tests:





Following is the list of adverse findings:

Each missed test and adverse finding has been or is in the process of results management protocol.

The WBC and VADA wish to make the following very important recommendations to all fighters and members of the boxing community

· Watch the CBP webinar: http://wbcboxing.com/WBCVADA & http://vada-testing.org/courses/story.html





· Always update your whereabouts form anytime you leave your place of residence.

· Remember that you are 100% responsible for any substance taken. Many supplements may contain PEDS, and many supplements are also contaminated.