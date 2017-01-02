WBC – Jan. 2, 2017 – N.Y. Golden Gloves

Continuing its efforts to give amateur boxing a solid platform, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman has committed himself to supporting the New York Daily News Golden Gloves for the tournament’s 90th anniversary.

When approached by former boxer Brian Adams, who now works as a commentator and is Director of the New York Daily News Golden Gloves, Mauricio never hesitated to offer the help of the World Boxing Council.





Mauricio said, “Amateur Boxing is where it all begins. It offers opportunity to many of the poorest and most needy people in the world to better themselves.”

We salute the New York Daily News Golden Gloves, and the many champions that rose from their competitions. On April 21, 2017, the tournament will end with a tribute to WBC welterweight world champion Danny Garcia, who was an amateur champion before he turned pro.

We look forward to seeing the new prospects wear the WBC Amateur patch, and perhaps go on to become champions. No matter what path they take, the world will be better for the principles they learn and the experiences they have.