WBC: His Version, Your Version, And The Truth

By Mauricio Sulaiman – After a very successful trip to Argentina and Uruguay came the excitement of the historic boxing event at “ZOCALO” in Mexico City. It’s impossible to have an official number for the attendance, but it is estimated at around 50,000. This landmark is Mexico City’s “Red Square,” which is surrounded by The National Palace, The Cathedral, and the Governor’s office. It was simply unbelievable to see so many families come out together to enjoy a wonderful boxing card promoted by Promociones Del Pueblo, and aired by Televisa, with the absolute support and leadership of Mexico City Governor Dr. Miguel Angel Mancera.





The card included a WBC Muay Thai fight, the finals of the WBC Amateur Bi-national challenge of the 2N1D 2 Nations 1 Dream program between Chicago and Mexico, a Mexican National title, a WBC World Youth Championship, and two WBC World female title fights. There was also a special homage rendered to all world champions from Mexico City, and an emotional homage to the greatest promoter in the history of boxing – Don King.

Carlos Zarate, Lupe Pintor, Pipino Cuevas, Chiquita Gonzalez, Ricardo Lopez, Alfonso Zamora, Carlos Cuadras, Edgar Sosa, Rey Vargas, Churritos Hernandez, Adrian Hernandez, Cesar Bazan, Francisco Vargas, Ibeth Zamora, Rafael Herrera, Juan Carlos Salgado, Jose Luis Bueno, El Hijo del Santo, El Fantasma, Amado Urzua, Tun-tun Cardenas, Rafael Marquez, Don King, and Horacio DelaVega, minister of sports of Mexico City.

Mariana “Barbie” Juarez (above left) became a three-division world champion with a dramatic unanimous decision over reigning champion Catherine Piri from Zambia.

During the week, I had multiple events to attend and it was while I was flying from Panama to Mexico that I realized how urgent it is for the Code of Ethics to be put into action, with a thorough review of its contents and update to the current times – there are so many conflicts between parties which affect the sport and the members of the boxing community.

There is always “His version,” “Your version,” and then THE TRUTH.

I am extremely disappointed, as time goes by, to learn of the many cases in which the fighters do not know the real facts when it comes to decisions that they have to make, or the decisions that others make on their behalf.

There is so much use of the DOUBLE STANDARD, rules are “great” when they benefit their case, but then those same rules are “unfair” or “corrupt” when it goes against their specific wishes or goals.

There is so much information that is unknown, there are so many different lines of communication, and at the end it all gets lost in translation.

A boxer usually has trainers, managers, advisors, and a promoter and promoter’s staff. Then there comes the father, the friend, the “wanna be.”

Parties limit the boxer’s access to information or decisions. But then it also goes all the way around – l boxers make changes, make decisions, and then it all becomes a circus without clarity and anarchy rules.

I have seen champions vacate their title due to horrible misguidance, and from their teams hiding information from them. I have seen championship fights fall out due to misinformation, misleading information, and even misrepresentations, and hurt the fighter’s career, hurt the promoter’s career, and all involved in the industry. I have seen fighters paid just a small fraction of what eventually is known to be the real amount paid for the services of such fighter, and have also seen fighters or their management report a minimal amount to avoid taxes and sanction fees. So many times I have seen fighters leaving those who initiated them, those who supported them in the good, and most importantly in the bad, and were fundamental in their making.

Boxing is an honorable sport and it changes the lives of many. The year 2017 was begun with tremendous action, and there are several great fights scheduled. The WBC has a plan of action which is moving in the right direction, and boxing is as strong as ever. All of us involved in the sport must make sure we all protect the sport and make the right decisions and actions.

Thank you very much! I welcome any comments, ideas, or suggestions at [email protected]