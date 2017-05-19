WBC Fights In May

Truly great World Boxing Council fights in May will certainly enthral and thrill fight fans.

The first collision course, involves rather than embraces:





HEATHER HARDY VS. EDINA KISS / MAY 18, BROOKLYN

DiBella Entertainment’s popular Broadway Boxing series returns to New York today, precisely at the Brooklyn’s historic Paramount Theater. Undefeated WBC international featherweight champion Heather Hardy against Hungary’s Edina Kiss in a rematch fight that promises everything.

TERRENCE CRAWFORD VS. FÉLIX DÍAZ / MAY 20, NEW YORK

Undefeated WBC super lightweight champion Terence Crawford will make the second defense of his crown against dangerous world ranked Félix Díaz, at the Cathedral of Boxing, Madison Square Garden. Crawford has won five of his last seven fights by knockout.

JUAN HERNÁNDEZ VS. DAIGO HIGA / MAY 20, TOKYO

The Ariake Colosseum welcomes WBC flyweight champion Juan Hernandez for his mandatory defense against dangerous local Daigo Higa who has an undefeated record. Juan plans, strives and hopes to get the victory, as it occurred on March 4 when he won by knockout over Thai Nawaphon Kaikanha.

GANIGAN LOPEZ VS. KEN SHIRO / MAY 20, TOKYO

WBC light flyweight champion, Ganigan Lopez, makes the second defense of the belt against Ken Shiro. Ganigán, will try to repeat his last performance in Japan of March 4, 2016 when he defeated Japanese Yu Kimura.

GARY RUSSELL VS. OSCAR ESCANDÓN / MAY 20, MARYLAND

The wait is over and after Gary Russell vs. Oscar Escandon was postponed several times. We`ll finally see this match for the WBC featherweight belt in one of the

most anticipated contests to define who Is the best in the featherweight division.

DAVID BENAVIDEZ VS. ROGELIO MEDINA / MAY 20, TEXAS

In a highly anticipated WBC super middleweight eliminatory bout, David Benavidez and Rogelio Medina will clash in a Premier Boxing Champions Series card at the Laredo Energy Arena in Laredo, Texas. Benavidez, who has a 17-0 record, 16 KO´s, hopes to become the youngest super middleweight champion in the division at age 20.

ANDREW SELBY VS. CRISTOFER ROSALES / MAY 26, CARDIFF

The Motorpoint Arena in Wales will host a bout that is expected to be full of intensity as Cristofer Gonzalez will face Andrew Selby in a WBC 112-pound match . They are among the highest ranked fighters in this division, so the winner will take an important step towards the belt.

SAÚL JUÁREZ VS. LEROY ESTRADA / MAY 27, PANAMA

Great expectations for the clash between Mexican Saúl Juárez and Panamanian Leroy Estrada, at the Amador Convention Center, as they will be contesting an opportunity to challenge for the WBC minimumweight championship, which is in the firm grasps of Thai Wanheng Menayothin.

ANSELMO MORENO VS. JULIO CEJA / MAY 27, PANAMA

In Panama, an eliminatory match and the WBC silver super bantamweight belt will be contested between former world champions, Julio Ceja and Anselmo Moreno. A fascinating and demanding contest which will test the best of each boxer.