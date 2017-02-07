WBC – Feb. 7, 2017 – N.Y. Daily News Golden Gloves

February 7, 2017

From Jill Diamond:

2017 NEW YORK DAILY NEWS GOLDEN GLOVES

The 90th celebration of the New York Daily News Golden Gloves opened last night, and thanks to WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman, the WBC Amateur Program is in its corner!





Since the first Golden Gloves tournament in 1923, the Golden Gloves of America, Inc. and its member franchises have provided an opportunity and environment for young athletes to develop lifetime skills. Hundreds of dedicated administrators, coaches, trainers, and counselors have unselfishly spent countless time and effort to assist young people in the development of personal character and athletic skills. The Golden Gloves program has led the way in promoting amateur boxing in the United States and has produced the majority of competitors for America’s boxing teams.

Last night at B.B. King Blues Club & Grill in midtown Manhattan, another group of young men and women displayed the skills they hoped would take them to the finals on April 21st and 22nd, 2017, and we’ll be there, watching and cheering them on. Many great WBC Champions, like Iran Barkley, started this way. We wish them all good luck and may the best man or woman win!

Many New York celebrities were in attendance, including Teddy Atlas (second from left), Curtis Sliwa (fourth from left), Steve Farhood (second from right), as well as Joan Guzman, Sadam Ali, Iran Barkley and others.

WBC Silver female featherweight champion Ronica Jeffrey (left), WBC Silver female super featherweight champion Melissa St. Vil (center), Jill Diamond (right).