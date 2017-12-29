WBC closing in on two thousand title fights milestone

The WBC continues moving in a stately manner, towards the 2000th title battle in its prestigious history, via the finest combats.

Tomorrow, December 30th at the Bunka Gym in Yokohama, Japan, local hero Ken Shiro defends his WBC light flyweight crown against Panamanian challenger Gilberto Pedroza. This is fight number one thousand nine hundred and eighty nine.

Ken has notched 11 victories in his brief but brilliant and undefeated professional career. And this will be the second defense of the belt he won by defeating Mexican Ganigan Lopez in May.

Challenger Gilberto Pedroza has built an excellent record of 18-3-2 and he is ranked 11th in the WBC lists. Both are 25 years old. The third man in the ring will be Laurence Cole. The Judges will be Ed Pearson, Pete Cheatham and Hubert Minn. The Supervisor on behalf the World Boxing Council will be Major Lee.