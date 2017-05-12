WBC Boxing Schedule

The World Boxing Council and fight fans are ready to enjoy a boxing bonanza month, packed with TNT punches.

Starting it off is Zulina Muñoz Vs. Guadalupe Martínez / May 13, Cancun.

Great expectations for a dickens of a fight between WBC super flyweight champion Zulina Muñoz, jealously defending her crown against WBC Silver champion, Guadalupe Martinez, who wants to “Pip” her to the post. Location…the Arena Oasis de Cancun, Quintana Roo.





Yessica Chavez Vs. Ana Arrazola / May 13, Zapopán

The Palco Theater in Zapopan, Jalisco will host a boxer Vs a slugger bout, for the last place in the WBC Diamond Championship Tournament Final.

Avni Yildirim Vs. Marco Peribán / May 13, Zapopan

Undefeated Avni Yildirim and experienced Marco Periban have promised a high impact bout at the “Perla Tapatía” At stake is the WBC international super middleweight belt.

Josh Warrington Vs. Kiko Martinez / May 13, UK

Undefeated Josh Warrington seeks to impress, impose and imprint his fist style and power all over Spaniard Kiko Martinez this Saturday at the First Direct Arena in Yorkshire, UK His WBC International featherweight title on the line.

Sean Davis vs Gamal Yafai / May 13, UK

With an undefeated record of 12 fights, Sean Davis stakes his international WBC super bantam international title, against dangerous Gamal Yafai. Sean conquered the championship on October 22, 2016.

Header Hardy vs. Edina Kiss / May 18th, Brooklyn

DiBella Entertainment’s popular Broadway Boxing series will make its long-awaited return to New York in almost a year, with a card at Brooklyn’s historic Paramount Theater. Unbeaten WBC International featherweight champion Heather Hardy fights Hungary’s Edina Kiss.

Terrence Crawford Vs. Félix Díaz / May 20, New York

Undefeated WBC super lightweight champion Terence “Budd” Crawford will make the second defense of his crown against dangerous world ranked Félix Díaz at Madison Square Garden.. Crawford has won five of his Last seven fights by knockout.

Juan Hernández Vs. Daigo Higa / May 20, Tokyo

All awaits at the Ariake Colosseum, to warmly welcome WBC flyweight champion Juan Hernanddez holding his mandatory defense, against dangerous local KO local Daigo Higa, who has an unbeaten streak of 12-0, Daigo Higa.

Ganigán López Vs. Ken Shiro / May 20, Tokyo

WBC light flyweight world champion, Ganigan Lopez, making the second defense of his belt against Ken Shiro. The Mexican fighter will try his utmost to repeat his great victory of March 4, 2016, when he defeated Japan’s Yu Kimura on home turf.

Gary Russell Vs. Oscar Escandón / May 20, Maryland

The wait is over, after the match was postponed due to an injury suffered by the Colombian. This coming May 20, we’ll finally see Russell defending his WBC featherweight crown.

David Benavidez vs. Rogelio Medina / May 20, Texas

The world title elimination bout in the WBC super middleweight division between David Benavidez and Rogelio Medina, on a card presented by the Premier Boxing Champions at the Laredo Energy Arena in Laredo, Texas. Benavidez, who has a 17-0 record, with 16 KO´s, hopes to become the youngest super middleweight champion in the division, as he is only a tender 20 years old.

Robert Helenius Vs. Dereck Chisora / May 27, Helsinki

Again, Robert Helenius and Dereck Chisora will put on the gloves to prove who’s the best with the silver title at stake in the heavyweight division.

Saúl Juárez Vs. Leroy Estrada / May 27, Panama

A thriller between Mexican Saúl Juárez and Panamanian Leroy Estrada. The clash is at the Amador Convention Center, with both fighters aiming to progress, and contest the WBC minimuweight championship, which is in the firm grasp of Thai Wanheng Menayothin.

Anselmo Moreno Vs. Julio Ceja / May 27, Panama

Another interesting fight to be held in Panama. This is the eliminator between former world champion Julio Ceja and Anselmo Moreno. A difficult match that promises to test the skills of these two superb boxers.