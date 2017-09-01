WBC Boxing Schedule For September

The World Boxing Council and the whole boxing family can hardly fight back the excitement, for a September crammed with wonderful competition of fast fists, arms held aloft and headlight, limelight highlights.

Boxing Schedule for September:





September 8: David Benavidez vs. Ronald Gavril / Nevada, United States

Following the injury suffered by Anthony Dirrel, the WBC ordered the fight for the super middleweight championship between the best super middleweights available, David and Ronald. They have promised a war of power, guile and ingenuity, as they recognize the huge opportunity to conquer the green belt and gold , The maximum recognition a fighter can receive. Let’s also remember that Ronald Gavril is NABF champion.

9 of September: Srisaket Sor Rungvisai Vs. Roman Gonzalez / California, United States

This is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated rematches hankered after by discerning boxing fans. The rugged and intrepid Thai ended with Roman era, winning a very close decision on March 18 at Madison Square Garden in New York, It was to be Roman’s empire building first defence of his laurels. Now Roman gladiator is determined to recover the title that he `prized away from Carlos Cuadras.





September 9: Carlos Cuadras Vs. Juan Estrada / california, United States

Fights between Mexicans guarantee an extra surge of adrenaline, to reach a rarefied upper strata. The bout between Carlos Cuadras and Juan Estrada perfectly fits the bill.

It’s scheduled for the StubHub Center, where the two warriors will be able to measure, temper and gauge their fighting rage, via sage fist power, in order to determine who will contest the world champion of the division, a belt currently in the hands of Thai Srisaket Sor Rungvisai. He defends the crown on that very same card against Roman González.

September 16: Gennady Golovkin Vs. Saul Alvarez / Nevada, United States

The long wait is over and finally two firm fan favourites MUST prove who is the best middleweight on the Planet. WBC world champion Gennady Golovkin and Saul Alvarez, circle each other and square up on this very special date for Mexico at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Unwilling to take one step backward, both declare themselves 100 percent fit and ready for this fight, which has all the hallmarks of an absolute classic.

September 16: Joseph Diaz Vs. Jorge Lara / Nevada, United States

Joseph Diaz best known in the world of gloves as ‘JoJo’ and Jorge Lara, will be part of the card starring Gennady Golovkin and Saul Alvarez.

Diaz vs. Lara will clash in the featherweight division and the winner will get the chance to face Gary Russell Jr. Diaz who reaches this match with a record of 24 wins with 13 KOs. He’s up against a tough unbeaten fighter who has won 29 fights with 21 knockouts, with two draws.

September 16: Callum Smith Vs. Erik Skoglund / Merseyside, United Kingdom

Aware of what is at stake, Callum Smith and Erik Skoglund promise a top-notch show when they meet in the grand opening of the “World Boxing Super Series” Tournament in the super middleweight division. This will be the first fight in the Quarter-final stage and it will be held at resounding Liverpool Echo Arena in United Kingdom.

Callum and Erik are respectful of the boxing quality of each other, but both know that the emerging victor edges appreciably closer to the WBC Diamond Belt.

September 22: Sergio Garcia Vs. Felice Moncelli / Cantabria, Spain

Everything is poised at the Vicente Trueba Sports Center, with the WBC silver champion in the super welterweight division, Sergio Garcia defending his crown for the first time against a dangerous and hungry rival, who arrives to this “Slug feast,” as WBC International champion. Yes….that’s Felice Moncelli.

September 23: Jorge Linares Vs. Luke Campbell / California, United States

The Inglewood Forum will be the scene of what is expected to be a boxing war between the current WBC Diamond Champion and triple world champion, Jorge Linares who collides with Brit Luke Campbell.

Back in the US, Linares wants to continue his winning streak of 11 straight wins; However, he will have a real handful with Campbell, who’s the former WBC silver lightweight champion and gold medal winner at the London 2012 Olympic Games. He has a solitary defeat, 17 victories and 14 KO´s.

September 30: Mairis Briedis Vs. Mike Perez / Riga, Latvia

Mairis Briedis, the WBC cruiserweight champion confirms that he’s good and ready for the first defense of his crown, against tough Cuban-born fighter Mike Perez.

Mairis was not fooling around, when he won the title on April 1 defeating Marco Huck by unanimous decision. He recognizes the danger of the Cuban, but insists he’ll accomplish his mission. This match is part of the World Boxing Super Series.