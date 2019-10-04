WBC: Avni Yildirim fails drug test

On September 26, 2019, the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (“VADA”) reported to the World Boxing Council (“WBC”) that an “A” sample collected from Avni Yildirim on September 13, 2019 in Big Bear, California in connection with a random collection under the WBC Clean Boxing Program (“WBC CBP”), gave an adverse analytical finding for the presence of DHCMT/ methylclostebol (the “Finding”).





In light of the Finding, and as part of the WBC’s Results Management duties, the WBC has undertaken an investigation of the facts that resulted in the Finding including, but not limited to the: (1) circumstances surrounding the Finding; and (2) history and properties of the substance(s) revealed by the Finding.

In addition, Avni Yildirim and his team voluntarily agreed to hold an immediate evaluation meeting with an expert scientist approved by the WBC to conduct an in-depth analysis of the situation at hand. The WBC considers those steps necessary to achieve a conclusion of the matter consistent with the WBC Rules and Regulations and with the WBC CBP Protocol. The WBC will make an announcement in the near future about the results of its investigation and evaluation, and about the disposition of this matter.

HEATHER HARDY’S ADVERSE FINDING

On October 3, 2019, the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (“VADA”) reported to the World Boxing Council (“WBC”) that an “A” sample collected from Heather Hardy on September 12, 2019 in Brooklyn, New York, in connection with a random, out-of-competition collection under the WBC Clean Boxing Program (“WBC CBP”), gave an adverse analytical finding for the presence of Furosemide (the “Finding”).





In light of the Finding, and as part of the WBC’s Results Management duties, the WBC has undertaken an investigation and an evaluation of the facts that resulted in the Finding including, but not limited to the: (1) circumstances surrounding the Finding; and (2) history and properties of the substance revealed by the Finding. The WBC considers those steps necessary to achieve a conclusion of the matter consistent with the WBC Rules and Regulations and with the WBC CBP Protocol.

The WBC will make an announcement in the near future about the results of its investigation and evaluation, and about the disposition of this matter.