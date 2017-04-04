WBC – Apr. 4, 2017 – Super Fly Ruling

WBC SUPER FLYWEIGHT OFFICIAL RULING

The WBC received a request from Teiken Promotions and K2 Promotions to order a direct rematch between their fighter, Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez, and Srisaket Sor Rungvisai after their sensational fight on March 18, which was won by majority decision by Sor Rungvisai from Thailand.





The WBC Board of Governors considers that due to the extraordinary fight, which was extremely close, and considering that the WBC championship rules regarding accidental head butts were not used, but most importantly, considering the public demand to witness once again a great match between these two great fighters, the WBC has granted the request by unanimous vote to order the rematch between Sor Rungvisai and Gonzalez.

The WBC convention ruling had ordered the winner of March 18 to fight Carlos Cuadras, and considering that the rematch will not take place in some time due to the medical suspension of both fighters, the WBC is ordering an interim championship between the two highest available contenders, Cuadras and Juan Francisco Estrada.

The winners of both fights – Srisaket vs. Gonzalez and Cuadras vs. Estrada – must fight each other next.

The WBC is very pleased with this ruling that will provide a series of great fights in the super flyweight division, which is very important for boxing and for the boxers.

Mauricio Sulaiman

WBC President