WBC 55th convention update

At the fifty fifth World Boxing Council Convention, this year in Baku, Azerbaijan, the Board of Governors discussed and decided mandatory defences for the Champions atop each weight category.

(Photo credit: World Boxing Council)





Minimum weight champion Wanheng Menayothin makes a voluntary defence in November. The number one contender remains Leroy Estrada.

In the light flyweight division, champion Ken Shiro fights number one contender Pedro Guevara. The winner of that must then face Ganigan Lopez.

In the flyweight division champion Daigo Higa fights Thomas Masson in a voluntary defence on October 22nd.

In the super flyweight division champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai requests a voluntary defence before a mandatory against Juan Francisco Estrada.

In the bantamweight division the WBC Clean Boxing Program still has to rule on the findings on a positive test for champion Luis Nery. Number two Emmanuel Rodríguez will fight a final eliminator against third ranked Petch Sor Chitpattana.





In the super bantamweight division, Champion Rey Vargas fights mandatory contender Julio Ceja, who won the final eliminator. Diego De La Hoya ranked at number two and Hugo Ruiz, who’s number three will fight a final eliminator.

At featherweight, champion Gary Russell fights Jo Jo Diaz next. That will be mandated for around May.

At super featherweight Miguel Berchelt will fight a voluntary against Orlando Salido in December. Francisco Vargas and Jhonny Gonzalez at two and three, will fight a final eliminator.

At lightweight, champion Mikey García will fight Diamond champion Jorge Linares.

At super lightweight, if champion Terence Crawford vacates, Number one contender Amir Imam will fight third ranked Jose Carlos Ramirez for the title. While number two ranked Regis Prograis will fight number four Viktor Postol for the interim title.

At welterweight champion Keith Thurman who was injured, returns to the ring in January, Mandatory contender Shawn Porter fights Adrian Granados on November 4th for the silver title.





At super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo fights a mandatory defence on October 14th against Erickson Lubin. The winner of the semifinal between number four Maaclej Sulecki and number five Jack Culcay then fights number three Vanes Martirosyn.

At middleweight, the WBC Board of Governors has already voted for a direct rematch between champion Gennady Golovkin and Saúl “Canelo” Alvarez. Number one contender Jermall Charlo will fight an available contender.

At super middleweight champion David Benavidez, aged just twenty in support of the Super Series, will fight a rematch against Ronald Gavril. This Saturday number ranked Avni Yildirim fights number four Chris Eubank.

At light heavyweight champion Adonis Stevenson fights a mandatory against number contender Eleider Alvarez in December.

At cruiserweight champion Mairis Briedis is in the Super Series. So, it’s whoever emerges as the winner.

At heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder awaits the result of the doping test on number two ranked contender Luis Ortiz. While number one contender Bermane Stiverne fights number six Dominic Breazeale, to fight the winner of the championship bout.