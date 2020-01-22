WBC – 2019 trainer of the year Eddy Reynoso

By Mauricio Sulaimán – Son of José Sulaimán / President WBC: This week a very well-deserved recognition was announced in honor of a great Mexican trainer as the BWAA – The Boxing Writers Association of America – named Eddy Reynoso as “Trainer of the Year.”





This is absolutely wonderful news for Mexican boxing, and what a proud moment to see an international group recognize in this very special way the work of this young and dedicated boxer trainer!

But who is Eddy Reynoso? Edilson is the son of the well-known trainer, José Chepo Reynoso. He was born into boxing and is also married to the daughter of one of the great champions of the history of Mexico, Efren Alacran Torres.

His start in international boxing comes with the success of a great fighter, Óscar “Chololo” Larios, who was champion of the WBC. Oscar defended his belt on a large number of occasions, including victories in Japan with close fights, but always getting the victory and winning by decision, which away from home is infinitely more complicated than one can imagine. Larios was the creation of Chepo, and Eddy was right there by his side.





Fate and destiny then led them to discover a red-haired and freckled boy. That youngster immediately earned the respect of the Reynosos for his bravery and prodigious fist power – none other than Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez.

Don Chepo told us that on one occasion “Canelo” and he went to one of his first fights as a professional, at just 17 years old. Don Chepo noticed that his opponent was a matured, strong 28-year-old man, fully developed and already well-advanced career-wise. So, Chepo advised the promoter that Saul would not fight, but Saul wouldn’t accept this and forced them to go ahead with the fight, which he convincingly won.

The Reynosos have managed to create, mold, and burnish a great life-lasting bond with Canelo. They have been together for more than 15 years and have achieved an exemplary, extraordinary, and unique relationship.





A coach’s career is usually a complicated and difficult myriad. There is much injustice. The work and performance of a trainer is fundamental towards the success of the fighter, however, it is always the fighter who receives and enjoys the glory, the money, fame, and the adoring recognition.

There are so many trainers who even live in their gym, meticulously and painstakingly developing home-grown boxers, but then, suddenly someone arrives and whisks them away, consigning all those years of sacrifice, dedication, and training to a forgotten heap of ashes.

Boxing is mistakenly considered to be an individual sport. Yes, it is the fighter who alone goes up into the ring, but behind the scenes and building up to it, there are many situations in which there is a team of foundation and that is an essential ingredient of success.

A dedicated trainer is the one who gets up at the crack of dawn each and every morning to run with his fighter. He is the one who thoroughly organizes a proper camp and thoughtfully develops a comprehensive preparation. It is he who designs the plan, minutely studies the rival, and then generates a winning strategy. And they become a father figure, being sage guides of boxing, but also tutors of everyday life.

The WBC instituted a special prize for trainers in 2018. It is a world championship belt, but in the form of a towel, inspired by the timeless image of coaches in the corner with a towel draped across their shoulders.

This special award is given to every trainer who crowns a WBC world champion.

And returning to Eddy’s career, which is rising in such an impressive way, his award ceremony will be this April 30th at a special and memorable event that will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada. And we will be all present to recognize and applaud him at this peak summit of his career.

Eddy is forming a cadre of top-level boxers, expertly guiding the ring destinies of an array of champions including Julio César “Rey” Martínez, the WBC flyweight champion, Ryan Garcia, the WBC silver lightweight champion, and former featherweight champion Oscar Valdez, who will soon contest for WBC super featherweight title against today’s formidable champion, Miguel “Alacrán” Berchelt.

Thanks, any comments, ideas or recommendations can be sent to contact@wbcboxing.com.