WBA Champion Danny Roman Makes Weight, While Moises Flores Comes in Heavy

WBA Super Bantamweight champion Danny Roman (24-2-1. 9 KOs) weighed in at 121.75 lbs. during Friday’s weigh in, while No. 1 challenger Moises Flores (25-0, 17 KOs) came in heavy at 123 lbs.





Flores originally weighed in at 123.5 lbs. and only managed to shave half a pound during the two hour allotment given to him to come down to the super bantamweight division limit of 122 lbs.

Roman, 28, was stunned by the challenger’s inability to come in at the contract weight.

“I was a little surprised [he didn’t make weight] because it’s a world championship fight and you expect him to be professional,” said Roman, who is from Los Angeles. “I trained with heavier guys than me so I’m ready for whatever he brings.”

Due to Flores’ misstep, he is ineligible to win the world title. Roman, on the other hand, retains the title even in a defeat.





The 12-round world championship fight originates from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Tex., and will be televised on SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING beginning at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT this Saturday.

