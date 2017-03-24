Watch Tsagouris-torres, Vargas-Robles Online For Free

You can now relive Sandy Tsagouris’ historic world title-winning performance.

Last Saturday’s broadcast of Lee Baxter Promotions’ “The Boys Are Back In Town” event from the Powerade Centre in Brampton has been posted online for fans to watch, free of charge!

Simply follow this link at the LBP website, hit the "Videos" dropdown menu, and click the FREE button beneath the poster to play the event.





ABOUT THE EVENT:

Tsagouris captured the vacant WIBA super featherweight world title in a hard-fought battle with Carla Torres in the highlight of the March 18 event at Brampton’s Powerade Centre, presented by Lee Baxter Promotions.

In winning a unanimous decision, Tsagouris became the very first Toronto-born or based fighter to win a world title on home soil.

It was a big night all around for Canadian talent, as both Kane Heron and Samuel Vargas tried to steal the show with major victories in front of a crowd of roughly 4000 fans.

Vargas defeated a durable Armando Robles via 10-round unanimous decision to retain his WBA-NABA welterweight title. Though the fight went the distance, Vargas managed to hurt Robles—who has only been stopped once in his lengthy career—several times before the final bell.

As impressive as Vargas’ performance was, it was welterweight prosepct Kane Heron who stole the show.

Heron earned a majority decision in a blistering brawl with Mexico’s Fernando Valencia, which earned Fight of the Night honors and a $1000 cash prize courtesy of Glenn Styres of Ohsweken Speedway.

In the main event of the evening, Logan Cotton McGuinness was shocked by Argentinian Horacio Cabral. Throughout the night, Cabral boxed brilliantly, troubling McGuinness with his handspeed and movement. In the end, Cabral netted a unanimous decision victory, and the WBC silver international super featherweight title.

Other winners on the night included super bantamweight Marc Pagcaliwangan, who stopped Emmanuel Villamar in the third round, and junior welterweight Steven Wilcox, who earned a unanimous decision over Jorge Luis Rodriguez.

The night was opened by a half hour acoustic set by Irish rock legends The Mahones, who fittingly opened their set with “Paint The Town Red,” a song immortalized as the tune playing during the final scene of the Micky Ward biopic “The Fighter.”

