WATCH: Countdown to Pacquiao – Broner – Live Stream at 8:00 pm ET

SATURDAY, JANUARY 19 – 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT – PACQUIAO VS BRONER COUNTDOWN

SATURDAY, JANUARY 19 – 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT

Pacquiao vs. Broner – Four-fight SHOWTIME PPV Event From MGM Grand Garden Arena In Las Vegas

Pacquiao vs. Broner PPV is available for purchase for $74.99.

Weights: Manny Pacquiao 146 vs Adrien Broner 146.5

Badou Jack 175 vs Marcus Browne 175.

Rau’shee Warren 116.5 vs Nordine Oubaali 118

Jhack Tepora 131.5 vs Hugo Ruiz 125

Official Weigh-In From MGM Grand Garden Arena In Las Vegas.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 19

Post-Fight Press Conference From Pacquiao vs. Broner Media Center At MGM Grand

SHOWTIME Sports will present live streaming coverage of the Manny Pacquiao and Adrien Broner Los Angeles Media Day across social platforms this Wednesday, just 10 days before the welterweight world championship between two of boxing’s biggest stars on Saturday, January 19 live on SHOWTIME PPV® from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The live fully produced program will be available via Facebook @ShowtimeBoxing and YouTube @ShoSports channel.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 16 – 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT

Final Press Conference From David Copperfield Theatre at MGM Grand.

A three-time Fighter of the Year and the Boxing Writers Association, Pacquiao is America’s reigning Fighter of the Decade. Pacquiao (60-7-2, 39 KOs) is the only sitting Congressman and Senator to win a world title. Cincinnati’s Broner (33-3-1, 24 KOs) is a former four-division world title holder and one of boxing’s most popular and colorful personalities.

In the main event, Senator Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao, boxing’s only eight-division world champion, will end his two-year hiatus from a U.S. boxing ring when he returns to Las Vegas to defend his World Boxing Association Welterweight World Title against former four-division world champion and must-see attraction Adrien “The Problem” Broner.

