WATCH LIVE: Zepeda vs Prograis FITE TV stream – Nov. 26

An outstanding Pay-Per-View undercard has been announced for ‘Battle of the Best’ headlined by the highly anticipated WBC Super Lightweight Championship between #1 Ranked Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda (35-2, 27 KOs) and #2 Ranked Regis ‘Rougarou’ Prograis (27-1, 23 KO’s), set for Saturday, November 26 and emanating from ‘The War Grounds’, Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA, just outside of Los Angeles, CA.

Presented and produced by Legendz Entertainment in association with Marv Nation, tickets for ‘Battle of the Best’, starting at $39 for the live event can be purchased online at AXS.com. Dignity Health Sports Park is located at 18400 Avalon Blvd, Carson, CA 90746.





Zepeda vs. Prograis can be seen live on cable, satellite, telco and streaming PPV outlets on Saturday, November 26 beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT. Fans can order the PPV stream on FITE TV or on PPV.COM

With the international boxing world witnessing extraordinary women’s world championship bouts throughout this year, the tremendous momentum continues as fast-rising female superstar Yokasta ‘Yoka’ Valle, (26-2, 9 KO’s), of San Jose, Costa Rica battles undefeated world champion Evelyn ‘La Princesita’ Bermudez, (17-0-1, 6 KOs), of Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina for the WBC and WBO Super Flyweight World Titles over ten scheduled rounds.

Fighting in the junior middleweight division, undefeated contender, 2016 U.S. Olympian Charles ‘Bad News’ Conwell, (17-0, 13 KOs), of Cleveland, OH, who many experts believe will soon be the division’s upcoming king, faces his toughest opposition against upset minded, Dominican Juan Carlos Abreu, (25-6-1, 23 KOs) in a ten-round fight.

2020 Olympic Gold Medalist Bakhodir ‘The Big Uzbek’ Jalolov, (11-0, 11 KOs), standing 6’7”and considered the dominant heavyweight of the future, faces off against veteran Curtis Harper, (14-8, 9 KOs), of Jacksonville, FL over ten rounds.

In a special attraction super welterweight six rounder, boxing fans will see the ‘Son of a Legend’, sure-fire prospect Fernando Vargas Jr. (6-0, 6 KOs), open the Pay-Per-View against an opponent to be announced. The heavy-handed southpaw makes his return following a devastating first round knockout of Terrance Jarmon on May 14, 2022 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA.

The charismatic Yokasta Valle first achieved championship level success with a victory over Ana Victoria Polo in 2016 earning the IBF Atomweight World Title. Most recently she triumphantly returned home to San Jose, Costa Rica, defeating Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen and adding the WBO Minimumweight World Title to her collection. Fighting for the fourth time in 2022, Evelin Bermudez defended her IBF and WBO Junior Flyweight Titles successfully against Yairineth Altuve on July 23, 2022 in San Lorenzo, Argentina.

The 24-year-old all-action Charles Conwell hits The War Grounds ring on November 26 following a third-round knockout of Abraham Juarez Ramirez on June 2, 2022. Battle-tested veteran Juan Carlos Abreu is back in action following a second-round knockout of Emilio Julio on August 12, 2022. On October 29, 2021, Abreu traveled to the United Kingdom knocking out highly touted and undefeated Kazak prospect Tursynbay Kulakhmet in the seventh round.

Bakhodir Jalolov’s reputation as a future heavyweight champion has been strongly validated through his first eleven professional bouts all ending in knockout fashion. In his last start on June 10, 2022, he stopped Jack Mulowayi in the eighth round. This followed up a fifth-round stoppage of Kamil Sokolowski on March 18, 2022 in Dubai. At the 2020 Olympic Games, Jalolov defeated Richard Torrez in the final round to earn the Gold Medal in the Super Heavyweight Division. The confident Curtis Harper enters the battle with Jalolov following a dominant victory over previously unbeaten Christian Thun on July 9, 2022.