Watch Live: Terentyev vs. Plotnikov @ 1:30 PM ET

SALITA PROMOTIONS TO LIVESTREAM FREE HOLIDAY MATINEE OF RUSSIAN BOXING THUR., DEC. 24, AT 1:30 PM ET/10:30 AM PT, ON SALITA PROMOTIONS YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Terentyev vs. Plotnikov for WBA Asia Middleweight Championship in Main Event; Olympic Gold Medallist Hasanboy Dusmatov in Second Pro Fight

This Thursday, December 24, at 1:30 pm ET (10:30 am PT), Salita Promotions will livestream a 19-fight afternoon matinee of international boxing on their popular YOUTUBE CHANNEL, free of charge from the Soviet Wings Sport Palace in Moscow, Russia.

The marathon boxing event, presented by Shamo Boxing in association with Salita Promotions, will feature a rugged 10-round battle for the WBA Asia Middleweight Championship between Saint Petersburg southpaw Evgeny Terentyev (16-3-0, 8 KOs) and Ukrainian veteran Viktor Plotnikov (33-9, 15 KOs) in the main-event.

In just his fourth fight, super middleweight prospect Pavel Siliyagin (4-0-0, 2 KOs) from Novosibirsk, Russia, will face 54-fight veteran Siarhei Khamitski (32-19-2, 14 KOs) from Minsk, Belarus, in the co-main event, scheduled for 10 rounds.

WBO #7 and IBF #8 bantamweight Nikolai Potapov (21-2-1, 11 KOs), of Podolsk, Russia, now residing Brooklyn, will return to the ring to take on Ukrainian contender Oleksandr Hryshchuk (16-2-1, 6 KOs) of Bilytske, Ukraine.

Just three fights into his pro career, Ruza, Russia’s undefeated Valery Oganisyan (3-0, 2 KOs) will take on capable Gelendzhik, Russia, veteran Dmitry Mikhaylenko (23-7, 10 KOs) for the Russian Super Lightweight Championship.

And in a special attraction, a definite prospect to watch, 2016 Olympic Gold Medallist Hasanboy Dusmatov (1-0, 1 KO) from Andijan, Uzbekistan, will face Russia’s Mirzamuhammad Mutalibov (1-2) from Novokuznetsk.

“I am honored to bring one of the last fight cards of the year to our worldwide YOUTUBE CHANNEL audience,” said promoter Dmitriy Salita. The show is going to showcase world-class fighters from every level of the developmental landscape – from Olympic Gold Medalist Hasanboy to one of the best bantamweights in the world, Nikolai Potapov.”

Calling the action in English for the above five featured fights will be Canada’s Corey Erdman, a commentary veteran for ESPN, NBC, CBS, SpikeTV, BoxNation, DAZN and SNY, as well as UFC Fight Pass’ recurring series Broadway Boxing. Erdman is also a lead columnist for Boxing Scene, and a regular combat sports contributor to VICE.

“I’m excited to be a part of delivering the holiday gift of live boxing to everyone this year,” said Erdman. “It’s great to see Nikolai Potapov back in action, and perhaps becoming a factor in the bantamweight division. Fans who follow amateur boxing are obviously excited to see Hasanboy Dusmatov’s second pro fight as well. With his pedigree, I’m sure it won’t be long before we’re talking about him in the world title picture.”

The livestream is part of Salita Promotions’ ever-expanding YOUTUBE CHANNEL, that already offers thousands of hours of past fights from many of the biggest names in boxing, free of charge, and attracts more than 5 million monthly views with 138,000 subscribers and hundreds of thousands of daily viewers.



