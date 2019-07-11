WATCH LIVE: Manny Pacquiao vs Keith Thurman Live Stream on FITE – July 20

FITE Secures Digital Rights for Upcoming Premier Boxing Champions Blockbuster Summer Event – FITE will offer the highly-anticipated July 20th Pay Per View showdown between Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman





FITE, the leading global digital combat sports platform, announced today that it will be offering the Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) hottest summer boxing match-up.

On Saturday, July 20th, live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the WBA Welterweight Championship title will be on the line when eight-division world champion Senator Manny “PacMan” Pacquiao takes on undefeated champion Keith “One Time” Thurman in the PBC on FOX Sports Pay-Per-View main event.

The live Pay Per View event will start at 9:00 PM ET. FITE is pleased to provide the event to viewers in the U.S. and Canada, and together with ITV to viewers in the UK and Ireland.





“FITE is built around bringing our users the most exciting events, and this PBC event is another perfect example,” said Kosta Jordanov, CEO of FITE. “This PBC event enables us to provide the premium digital destination for fans of all combat sports.”

PBC’s fight roster features the most talented athletes and most watched matches in the sport, aiming to bring boxing back to its roots to reach a new generation of fans. Leading up to the Pay Per View event, we will be offering exclusive pre-fight content including PBC Fight Camp, a four-part series that takes fans behind the scenes with Pacquiao and Thurman as they prepare for the July 20th title fight. This in-depth series, along with the Event Press Conference and Official Weigh-in will be available on the FITE platform.

About FITE

FITE is the leading independent digital streaming platform for combat sports featuring over 1,000 pay per view events per year available a-la-carte. FITE can be accessed via any of its free apps for iOS and Android mobile devices, Apple TV, Android TV, ROKU and Amazon Fire or at www.FITE.tv. FITE streams live events from the MMA, Boxing, Pro Wrestling and Combat Sports world to its community of over 1.5 million registered viewers. For more information go to www.FITE.tv