WATCH LIVE: Maidana vs Cabrera FITE TV Stream This Saturday

Legacy Sports Management will launch its 2022 season with an open-air event in the ever-growing fight destination of Dubai on March 26th. The stellar Fight Night will take place at the 6000 capacity Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

Former two-weight world champion Marcos ‘Chino’ Maidana (35-5-0) makes his long-awaited comeback after nearly 8 years. The boxing superstar, who last fought Floyd Mayweather back-to-back for the unified world championship in 2014, turned his hand to promoting in his native Argentina with the ever-growing Chino Maidana Promotions and have subsequently been co-promoting alongside Legacy Sports Management.





Maidana’s opponent is Uruguayan YouTube Star Yao Cabrera, who has a fan base of more than 10 million followers across social media. Cabrera rose to prominence by faking his own death and then resurfacing to life in late 2019. The popular stunt man Cabrera (24) has been labelled as ‘The most despicable man in South America’ which has allowed him to gain such a large following on social media. The two men will battle it out over 6 rounds after a heated and volatile press conference in Buenos Aires.

Cuban contender and former world title challenger Mike Perez (26-3-1) will defend his WBA Inter-Continental Cruiserweight title against the dangerous Czech Republic #1 Cruiserweight, Vasil Ducar (10-4-1). Ducar fought Chris Billam Smith for the WBA Continental title at Wembley Arena in the UK last March and most recently got a knockout victory in his native Czech Republic this past October. Perez is currently ranked at #10 in the World Boxing Association, and will be in line to box for a world championship this year if he is successful in Dubai on March 26th.

There will be a total of 9 exciting fights on the fight card, including a WBO Youth World Championship between Argentine Olympian, Brian Agustin Arregui and India’s, Kulbir Dhaka. Both are undefeated with 4-0 fight records.

Heavyweights Lenroy Thomas (25-5-1) and Argon Smakici (17-1-0) will battle it out over 8 rounds. ‘The Teacher’ Ramona Graeff (2-0) takes on Anisha Basheel (9-7) over 6 rounds. The undefeated Mexican, Ramiro Cesena (14-0-1) looks to continue his undefeated streak against Adam Kipenga (11-2-1).

An array of South American talent also joins the bill. Light flyweight Agustin Mauro Gauto (17-0) faces Miel Fajardo (7-1-2). Middleweight Francisco Daniel Veron (7-0) takes on the tough Moldovan Octavian Gratti (8-23-1) and Cuban lightweight Frank Zaldivar (2-0) Baina Mazola (17-8-4).

The event is forecasted to reach over 150 million people worldwide and promises to be one of the most anticipated combat events of the Americas.

Ticket sales will launch on Monday, February 21st for global purchases. 6,000 tickets from ringside to silver tier ticketing will be available exclusively via platinumlist.net/ for this grand event.

Broadcasts Rights per territory and complete event details will be announced in the following two weeks.