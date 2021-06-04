Watch Live: Dutchover vs. Benitez Live Stream on June 6th from Corona, CA

Thompson Boxing Promotions’ super lightweight prospect, Michael “The West Texas Warrior” Dutchover (14-1, 10 KOs), who is co-promoted with Banner Promotions, is scheduled to face Ivan Leon Benitez (14-4-1, 6 KOs) in an 8-round main event showdown this Sunday June, 6th, 2021, on the next edition of 3.2.1. Boxing.

The 6-round co-main event will feature undefeated super welterweight prospect, Richard “Cool Breeze” Brewart Jr. (9-0, 4 KOs), vs. Donte Stubbs (6-1, 2 KOs). The opening 6-round bout will feature Jose “Tito” Sanchez (6-0, 4 KOs) vs. Andrew Strode (6-0, 1 KO) in a battle of unbeaten featherweights.

The free stream will air live on the Thompson Boxing Promotions website (www.thompsonboxing.com), as well as their Facebook and YouTube pages. 3.2.1. Boxing will take place at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, CA, and will start at 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET.

Here is what Michael Dutchover had to say about his recent training camp, his matchup with Benitez, and more.

On his recent training camp:

“I’ve been working hard with my coach, Danny Zamora, and we had a great training camp. I am just really focused on getting to the next level, and it all starts with good training in the gym. It’s been almost a year since I last fought so I’m ready to unleash all the stuff I’ve been working on during this long layoff.”

On his matchup with Ivan Leon Benitez:

“He is a good fighter, who just had a draw against a guy who was undefeated. I’m sure he got better during the pandemic as a lot of fighters were training hard during their time off. I have to come in well-prepared and at the best of my abilities, as he has shown he can beat anyone on any given night. This is a great test for me and I’m confident I’ll be able to win this fight.”

On making his 2021 debut:

“I am really excited to get back in the ring, this past year has been hard on everyone, and I have had to battle back from a few things myself. When boxing is in my life everything else falls into place, and I am so happy to be back in the ring in this Sunday.”

On fighting on 3.2.1 Boxing:

“I love what Thompson Boxing and Banner Promotions has done for me. Even though there won’t be any fans in attendance, I love the atmosphere of the 3.2.1. Boxing shows. I’m grateful just to be fighting and thankful that all my friends and family back home will be able to watch live on the internet.”

Ivan Benitez gives his thoughts on his recent training camp, his matchup with Dutchover and more.

On his recent training camp:

“This is a big opportunity for me to get my career back on track and I put a lot of hard work into this training camp. I worked very hard as this is a big moment in my life. This will be the best fight of my career. I’m in great shape and I’m going to give Dutchover hell.”

On his matchup with Michael Dutchover:

“Dutchover is a great fighter with a lot of confidence, but I found myself as a fighter in my last fight. I am now much more different than ever before, and everyone watching will see the improvements I’ve made. I respect Michael Dutchover, but I’m going to win this fight.”

On making his 2021 debut:

“You know it is good to be back since I discovered a lot of things about myself in my last fight, and the longer you stay out of the ring, the more you lose it. I fought in December of 2021 and I am ready to shock the world with a victory.”

On fighting on 3.2.1 Boxing:

“It is always a great honor to fight on a Thompson Boxing card, they treat the fighters well and offer high-quality boxing shows. I love whenever I get the call to fight on their cards because I know there will be some good quality fights. 3.2.1. Boxing has staged some great fights of late and I going to bring an exciting fight to the show myself.”

Beto Duran will operate as the blow-by-blow commentator with expert commentary by Doug Fischer and Steve Kim. Jessica Rosales will serve as the onsite ringside reporter.

