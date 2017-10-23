Watch Joshua defend his world title against Takam live on TalkTalk TV

On Saturday 28th October, TalkTalk TV customers will be able to watch Anthony Joshua defend his world heavyweight title against Frenchman Carlos Takam, from the comfort of their own home, via Sky Sports Box Office for just £19.95.

Around 80,000 fans are expected to pour into Cardiff’s Principality Stadium to see former WBC silver heavyweight champion, Takam, put Joshua’s unbeaten 19-0 record to the test as he returns to the ring after recently defeating Klitschko. Challenger Takam will be looking to improve his record in what promises to be another great night of boxing on TalkTalk TV.





From 6pm fans can watch the rivals go head-to-head live on channel 419 via TalkTalk TV. Ahead of the bout viewers will also be able to enjoy all the pre-fight build up from behind the scenes. Best of all, you don’t need to be a Sky subscriber to watch the action.

Boxing fans can relive every move with repeats at 9am and 4pm on Sunday 29th October, while TalkTalk’s Plus TV customers can record the fight and re-watch the action until 11pm on Sunday 29th October.

TalkTalk TV is offering access to more sport than ever before. Not only can boxing fans keep up with all the ringside action on Box Nation, TalkTalk TV homes have access to every major televised football match – including over 120 Premier League games and UEFA Champions League fixtures – live on a single platform, through TalkTalk’s Sky Sports boost and through access to BT Sport. Viewers also have the choice to watch international cricket, rugby, Formula One and golf majors. Available for 30 days at a time with no ongoing commitment, TalkTalk’s Sky Sports boost gives you access to eight Sky Sports channels, including Main Event, Premier League, Football, Cricket, Golf, F1, Action and Arena, versus BT who only offer two.