Watch Joshua vs. Klitschko Public Workout from Wembley Arena – Live Stream

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26 – 2:30 p.m. ET – Public Workout from Wembley Arena

SHOWTIME Sports will carry the live streams of official fight week events in advance of this Saturday’s heavyweight world championship blockbuster fight from London.





The heavyweight world championship bout between undefeated champion Anthony Joshua and long-reigning kingpin Wladimir Klitschko is the most significant heavyweight fight in more than a decade. SHOWTIME will televise live at 4:15 p.m. ET/1:15 p.m. PT from sold-out Wembley Stadium in London.

The British sensation Joshua (18-0, 18 KOs) and Klitschko (64-4, 54 KOs) will unify the heavyweight division as they meet for Joshua’s IBF World Championship and the vacant IBO and WBA World Championships in front of record-setting 90,000 fans at Britain’s largest stadium.

Watch Anthony Joshua take on Wladimir Klitschko for just £17.95 – Britain’s lowest price

On Saturday 29th April, TalkTalk TV customers can watch Anthony Joshua go toe-to-toe with Wladimir Klitschko for the IBF, WBA (Super) and IBO heavyweight titles for just £17.95, Britain’s lowest price and £2 less than competitors.

Taking place in front of a record breaking 90,000 crowd at Wembley, TalkTalk customers will be able to watch the fight from the comfort of their own home, via Sky Sports Box Office, as Joshua put his unbeaten record to the test against the former World Champion.

From 6:00pm, TalkTalk TV customers can watch every punch, jab and knockout blow in what promises to be an eventful night of boxing on channel 416.

If they so choose, Boxing fans will be able to relive all the drama with repeats at 9:00 am and 4:00pm on Sunday 30th April, while TalkTalk’s Plus TV customers can record the fight and re-watch the former sparring partners battle it out until 11pm on 30th April.

Wembley Arena To Host Joshua Klitschko Work Out And Weigh-in

Anthony Joshua MBE and Wladimir Klitschko will perform public work-outs at Wembley Arena on Wednesday evening to kick-off fight week ahead of their blockbuster clash for the IBF, WBA and IBO World Heavyweight titles at Wembley Stadium Connected by EE in London on Saturday April 29, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Fight fans can watch IBF king Joshua and former World ruler Klitschko go through their training routines ahead of their battle at the national stadium as well as fighters on the bumper undercard.

Three Team GB Rio Olympians kick-off the work out from 6pm as Lawrence Okolie, Joe Cordina and Josh Kelly land on the biggest stage early in the pro careers, while Irish Olympic gold medal hero Katie Taylor is gunning for her first pro title when she faces Nina Meinke in an eliminator for the WBA World Lightweight crown with the Inter-Continental strap on the line.

Luke Campbell MBE is the fourth Olympic gold medallist on the bill and he faces his toughest night in the paid ranks to date when he meets former World champion Darleys Perez in an eliminator for the number one spot in the WBA at Lightweight, while Scott Quigg fights under new trainer Freddie Roach for the first time against Viorel Simion in an eliminator for the IBF Featherweight crown.