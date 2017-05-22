Watch Brook vs. Spence Jr at Britain’s lowest price on TalkTalk

TalkTalk TV weighs in with the best deal for fans wanting to watch the Brook vs. Spence Jr fight

Watch Kell Brook take on Errol Spence Jr for just £14.95 – Britain’s lowest price

On Saturday 27th May, TalkTalk TV customers can watch Kell Brook take on Errol Spence Jr. as he looks to defend his IBF World Welterweight title for just £14.95 – Britain’s lowest price.





The fight at Sheffield United’s Bramble Lane stadium will see Brook defend his crown for the fourth time as he takes on the undefeated Spence Jr. in front of a home crowd. While the spotlight may be on Brook and Spence Jr, the night also offers an impressive undercard fight with fellow Brit, George Groves aiming to become world champion as he takes on Fedor Chudinov for the WBA Super-Middleweight title.

TalkTalk TV customers can enjoy a thrilling night of world class boxing from the comfort of their own home, via Sky Sports Box Office.

From 6:00pm, TalkTalk TV customers can watch every punch, jab and knockout blow in what promises to be an eventful night on channel 416.

If they so choose, fans will be able to relive all the drama with repeats at 9:00 am and 4:00pm on Sunday 28th May, while TalkTalk’s Plus TV customers can record the fight and re-watch the former sparring partners battle it out until 10:00am on 30th May.

TalkTalk TV is offering access to more sport than ever before. Not only can boxing fans keep up with all the ringside action on Box Nation, all TalkTalk TV homes have access to every major televised football match – including all Premier League and UEFA Champions League fixtures – live on a single platform, through TalkTalk’s Sky Sports boost and through access to BT Sport. Viewers also have the choice to watch international cricket, rugby, Formula One and all four golf majors. Available for 30 days at a time with no ongoing commitment, TalkTalk TV’s boosts offer choice and flexibility at great value.