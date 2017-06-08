Warriors Signs Kalvin Henderson to a Promotional Contract

Warriors Boxing proudly announces the signing of Arkansas-based middleweight Kalvin “Hot Sauce” Henderson to a promotional contract.

With brains to back up the brawn, 26-year-old Henderson (6-0 3 KOs) holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Arkansas in Music Education with an emphasis in percussion. Despite having had just 60 fights as an amateur boxer, Henderson rose to #4 in the country, fighting in elite national tournaments and winning four Arkansas Golden Gloves Championships, among many other distinctions.

But the unpaid ranks were never Henderson’s ultimate aspiration. “My goal was always to turn professional,” he explained. “I was just getting my pedigree in the amateurs. Amateur boxing is very political and if I’m going to get things like cuts from headbutts, I might as well get paid for it.”





And so, Henderson turned professional in April 2016 and has torn through his first six opponents.

“This is my dream job. Ever since I stated boxing at age 15, I’ve been hanging up pics of Roy Jones Jr., and Oscar De La Hoya, while dreaming of being a pro fighter. Signing with Warriors is a big blessing and a huge step towards my goal. I can’t say how happy inside I am to be able to showcase my talents and make things happen.”

Henderson trains at Straightright Boxing & Fitness in Springdale, Arkansas, with trainer Kevin Lightburn, a man he calls his second father. “I met him in 2012 and he has helped me so much, not just in boxing, but in life as well. We’re so close, he was in my wedding party.”

A boxer who can punch, Henderson cites his education as a major factor in his ring success. “I have a great jab, but it’s my boxing IQ that is my strongest asset. I am very smart in there. Boxing is a chess match. Opponents are quick or strong or sometimes both, but they can’t think like I do in the ring. I break them down mentally.”





“I am beyond thrilled to have Kalvin sign with Warrior’s Boxing,” said Henderson’s manager, Shane Shapiro. “Kalvin has a large following in his area. He is a hard worker with rare talent and I believe with Leon’s guidance he will become world champion.”

Henderson says signing with Warriors is not only good for his boxing career, but also a road to a better place for he and wife Danielle and their kids.

“My main goal is to take care of my family. I’m going to use my skills and talent to make sure they are financially ok. With that, of course I want to win numerous belts. I would like to thank God, my team, and my family for this amazing opportunity. It allows me to continue to showcase my talents and skillsets in the ring, and also the chance to continue on track on the path to my first world title with the help of Warriors.”

“Kalvin is a promising fighter with tremendous popularity in his area,” said Warriors President, Leon Margules. “We believe he has the tools and ability to become champion. I’m happy he decided to sign with us and look forward to helping him reach his goals.”

About Warriors Boxing

Launched in 2003, Warriors Boxing operates under a simple philosophy-bring the best boxers in the world to fight fans, match them in competitive bouts, and in doing so help re-establish the sport of boxing for a new generation.

With a series of successful Pay-Per-View shows and packed houses to its credit, the Warriors business model is working wonders in a sport that was sorely in need of the innovation and energy that the company brings to the table.

When it comes down to it though, a promotional company is only as good as the fighters and fights it promotes. Warriors Boxing has delivered on all fronts, with outstanding bouts such as Lara-Molina, Cayo-Peterson, Abraham-Miranda I and II, Miranda-Pavlik, Miranda-Green, Ibragimov-Briggs, Ibragimov-Klitschko