Warriors Boxing and Ural Boxing Promotions Sign Blue-Chip Cuban Heavyweight Prospect Frank Sanchez Faure

Leon Margules of Warriors Boxing and Evgeny Vainshtein of Chelyabinsk, Russia-based Ural Boxing Promotions proudly announce the signing of undefeated Cuban heavyweight Frank Sanchez Faure (11-0, 9 KOs) to a co-promotional contract.





26-year-old Sanchez Faure was a heavily decorated amateur, including a victory over Cuban boxing great Erislandy Savon and winning numerous awards and international titles such as the prestigious 2008 Cuban National School Games. He also won the esteemed Cuban National Championships and finished with an outstanding record of 214-6.

A quick and powerful fighter with superior technical skills, Sanchez Faure is originally from Guantanamo, Cuba, but resides in Miami, and now trains at the Freestyle Fighting Academy Gym with trainer Eric “El Tigre” Castanos.

Sanchez Faure turned professional in late 2017 and had an incredible 10 fights in 2018. He was last seen in January of this year, scoring a nationally televised second-round knockout over Willie Jake Jr. on ShoBox: The New Generation.





“I am very happy with my new team,” said Sanchez Faure. “I will focus everything on becoming world champion.”

“Warriors is thrilled to be involved in the promising career of this exciting Cuban heavyweight contender Frank Sanchez,” said Leon Margules of Warriors Boxing. “I look forward to working with his team and to building the next great heavyweight champion.”

“He’s got a Larry Holmes jab and uses great movement,” said Luis DeCubas, Chief Operating Officer, Warriors Boxing. “With the heavyweights the way they are, he could beat anyone out there right now.”

Sanchez’s trainer, Eric “Tigre” Castanos, has previously trained established Cuban contenders and champions such as Yuniel Dorticos, Diosbelys Hurtado, and Ramon Garbey. “Frank has an incredible pedigree, determination, and work ethic. He is capable of competing with any world champion today. Within 12 months, no one will touch him.”

Sanchez’s co-managers, Mike Borao and Lupe Valencia, are also in agreement that this deal puts another piece in place for Sanchez Faure’s career.

“Frank Sanchez is a blue-chip prospect that has a great shot a becoming the first Cuban heavyweight champion in history,” said Borao.

“Frank is the best rising star in the heavyweight division. His amateur record is outstanding. He has overcome every obstacle including, Erislandy Savon, to become regarded as one of the best fighters out of Cuba. Now 11-0, he is on his way,” said Valencia.