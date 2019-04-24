Warrington – Galahad Undercard Update

JOSH WARRINGTON MAKES a second defence of his IBF world featherweight title against mandatory challenger Kid Galahad at the FD Arena in Leeds on June 15 and a number of the supporting acts to this huge main event can now be revealed.





English super featherweight champion Zelfa Barrett will have his second fight – his first being this weekend in Oldham – since recovering from an Achilles injury that has kept him out of the ring since June of last year.

Barrett, 20-1, will be bidding to firmly re-establish himself amongst the leading super feathers in the country and will work towards potential showdowns against the likes of British champion Sam Bowen, WBO European title holder Archie Sharp and Lyon Woodstock, who made a winning return in March after being defeated on points by Sharp.

Barrett will be joined on the bill by gym-mate Lyndon Arthur, 14-0, who is looking to gatecrash the burgeoning light heavyweight scene headed up domestically by mandatory world title challenger Anthony Yarde.





‘King Arthur’, who has been the executor of 11 KOs from his 14 professional fights, is a former Team GB international amateur who believes he should be considered alongside Yarde and his former GB teammate Joshua Buatsi as a formidable future force in the division.

The Team GB squad is further represented on the card by Jack Bateson, the 24-year-old featherweight who joins Josh Warrington in flying the flag for Leeds on the bill. Bateson is 9-0 since turning professional and has twice previously featured on Warrington undercards.

The ‘Trojan’, Troy Williamson will also feature at the FD Arena, with the explosive middleweight from Darlington closing in on title contention. The 27-year-old former GB star is currently 9-0-1 as a pro (6KOs) and is scheduled to target a tenth win in Newcastle in early May ahead of his Leeds date.

Middleweight banger Mark Heffron is back on BT Sport business, with the 27-year-old having put his British title defeat to Liam Williams behind him last month with a points victory over Serge Ambomo in his home town of Oldham.

Kid Dynamite has amassed a record of 22-1 with 17 of his wins coming via KO and the former WBC International champion will be looking to restore himself towards title contention in Leeds.

A third professional fight awaits Tommy Fury in Leeds, with the 19-year-old light heavyweight having impressed in his two victories to date, while Sheffield middleweight Shakiel Thompson will enter into his fourth fight, with his third taking place at the SSE Arena, Wembley this weekend on his first appearance under the Queensberry Promotions banner.

Liverpool middleweight Jack McGann (2-0-1) and Formby heavyweight Alex Dickinson (10-0) also feature on the card, with further title fights to be announced in the near future.

Tickets for Warrington v Galahad are available via Ticketmaster and are priced as below:

£450 – Hospitality

£300 – Floor

£200 – Floor

£150 – Floor

£100 – Floor/Tier

£75 – Tier

£50 – Tier

£40 – Tier