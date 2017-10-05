Warrington Eyes Stadium Fight With Frampton

With Josh Warrington hoping to secure a World Title shot if he beats Dennis Ceylan on October 21st, he has earmarked new stablemate Carl Frampton as a potential foe.

Frampton, a former two-weight World Champion, recently signed an exclusive promotional deal with Frank Warren and is aiming to become a Featherweight World Champion once again next year after he makes his Belfast homecoming against Mexican Horacio Garcia on November 18th.





“It is a massive signing for Frank getting Carl onboard,” said Warrington. “Carl is a brilliant fighter, with worldwide recognition, a huge fanbase and has won World Titles at two weight divisions.

“He has got a lot of pedigree behind him and when we talk about having big stadium fights, you want to be getting in with someone like Carl Frampton, who has got that appeal.”

Warrington and Frampton both have dreams of headlining in a stadium. The Leeds man has yearned for a huge Elland Road night, while Irish legend Frampton wants to fight at Windsor Park, the National Football Stadium in Northern Ireland.

“Not only that, he is a good fighter and if me and him were to clash it would be a very entertaining fight,” Warrington went on to say.

“If he can pick up a title from one governing body and I pick up the IBF it would be a unification fight to sell out Elland Road or Windsor Park. We’ve both got a big fanbase so there are all the ingredients for a massive fight.”





Chief support on an unmissable evening of action on October 21st sees Huddersfield’s British Super-Lightweight Champion Tyrone Nurse (35-2-2, 7 KOs) make a highly-anticipated defence of his crown against undefeated Chorley star Jack Catterall (18-0, 10 KOs).

Manchester prospect Zelfa Barrett (18-0, 11 KOs) takes on Chris Conwell (9-2, 2 KOs) for the Vacant English Super-Featherweight title; undefeated Midlands Area Super-Featherweight Champion Lyon Woodstock takes on Southern Area Champion Craig Poxton in a guaranteed barn burner.

Undefeated Liverpool Super-Welterweight talent J.J Metcalf (16-0, 8 KOs) takes on Leeds native Damon Jones (15-1, 3 KOs) in an official eliminator for the British title currently held by Warren stablemate Liam Williams.

An action-packed undercard also features British Middleweight Champion Tommy Langford (18-1, 6 KOs); former Commonwealth Games bronze medallist and GB squad standout Sam Maxwell (Super-Lightweight, 3-0, 2 KOs); Bradford Welterweight Darren Tetley (14-0, 5KOs); Chapel-en-le-Frith Cruiserweight Jack Massey (12-0, 6 KOs); Doncaster Featherweight Reece Mould (6-0, 2 KOs); Leeds Flyweight Jack Bateson (1-0, 1 KO) and the professional debut of Leeds fighter Jack Daniels.

Tickets for Warrington v Ceylan priced at £30 (Upper Tier), £40 (Lower Tier), £60 (Floor), £100 (Floor), £120 (Floor) and £200 (VIP/Hospitality) are available from:

First Direct Arena

www.firstdirectarena.com

0844 2481585