WANHENG MENAYOTHIN vs. MELVIN “Gringo” JERUSALEM stats

WBC STATISTICS

WBC Minimumweight World Championship

January 25, 2017

Phitsanulok, Thailand

DIAMOND BOXING PROMOTIONS PRESENTS:





WANHENG MENAYOTHIN (Thailand)

WBC Minimumweight World Champion / 6th Title Defense

Age: 30 / Date of birth: October 27, 1985

Residence: Bangkok, Thailand / Birthplace: Maha Sarakam, Thailand

Record: 42-0, 17 KOs / Total rounds: 328

Height: 5’2” – 1.58m / Stance: Righthanded

World title fights: 6-0, 4 KOs

MELVIN “Gringo” JERUSALEM (Philippines)

Ranked WBC No. 9 at Minimumweight

Age: 22 / Date of birth: February 22, 1994

Residence: Cebu City, Cebu, Philippines / Birthplace: Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon, Philippines

Record: 11-0, 7 KOs / Total rounds: 44

Height: 5’2” – 1.57m / Stance: Righthanded

World title fights: 0

WBC MINIMUMWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS

1. Hiroki Ioka (Japan) 1987 – 1988

2. Napa Kiatwanchai (Thailand) 1988 – 1989

3. Jeum-Hwang Choi (Korea) 1989 – 1990

4. Hideyuki Ohashi (Japan) 1990

5. Ricardo Lopez (Mexico) 1990 – 1998

6. Wandee Chor Chareon (Thai) 1998 – 2000

7. Jose Antonio Aguirre (Mexico) 2000 – 2004

8. Eagle Kyowa (Japan) 2004

9. Isaac Bustos (Mexico) 2004 – 2005

10. Katsunari Takayama (Japan) 2005

11. Eagle Kyowa (Japan) * 2005 – 2007

12. Juan Palacios (Nic.) Interim 2008

13. Oleydong Sithsamerchai (Thai) 2008 – 2011

14. Kazuto Ioka (Japan) 2011 – 2012

15. Xiong Zhao Zhong (China) 2013 – 2014

16. Osvaldo Novoa (Mexico) 2014

17. Wanheng Menayothin (Thai) 2014 –

* Regained

GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE MINIMUMWEIGHT DIVISION IN WBC HISTORY

16 world champions have been recognized by the WBC, of whom only one has regained the title: Eagle Kyowa (Japan).

Ricardo “Finito” Lopez of Mexico holds the record for successful title defenses with 21.

76 minimumweight world title bouts have been held in WBC history.

15 minimumweight world title fights have taken place in Thailand in WBC history.

WBC Statistics by Luis Medina.