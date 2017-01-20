WANHENG MENAYOTHIN vs. MELVIN “Gringo” JERUSALEM stats

WBC STATISTICS
WBC Minimumweight World Championship
January 25, 2017
Phitsanulok, Thailand
DIAMOND BOXING PROMOTIONS PRESENTS:
WANHENG MENAYOTHIN (Thailand)
WBC Minimumweight World Champion / 6th Title Defense
Age: 30 / Date of birth: October 27, 1985
Residence: Bangkok, Thailand / Birthplace: Maha Sarakam, Thailand
Record: 42-0, 17 KOs / Total rounds: 328
Height: 5’2” – 1.58m / Stance: Righthanded
World title fights: 6-0, 4 KOs
MELVIN “Gringo” JERUSALEM (Philippines)
Ranked WBC No. 9 at Minimumweight
Age: 22 / Date of birth: February 22, 1994
Residence: Cebu City, Cebu, Philippines / Birthplace: Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon, Philippines
Record: 11-0, 7 KOs / Total rounds: 44
Height: 5’2” – 1.57m / Stance: Righthanded
World title fights: 0
WBC MINIMUMWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS
1. Hiroki Ioka (Japan) 1987 – 1988
2. Napa Kiatwanchai (Thailand) 1988 – 1989
3. Jeum-Hwang Choi (Korea) 1989 – 1990
4. Hideyuki Ohashi (Japan) 1990
5. Ricardo Lopez (Mexico) 1990 – 1998
6. Wandee Chor Chareon (Thai) 1998 – 2000
7. Jose Antonio Aguirre (Mexico) 2000 – 2004
8. Eagle Kyowa (Japan) 2004
9. Isaac Bustos (Mexico) 2004 – 2005
10. Katsunari Takayama (Japan) 2005
11. Eagle Kyowa (Japan) * 2005 – 2007
12. Juan Palacios (Nic.) Interim 2008
13. Oleydong Sithsamerchai (Thai) 2008 – 2011
14. Kazuto Ioka (Japan) 2011 – 2012
15. Xiong Zhao Zhong (China) 2013 – 2014
16. Osvaldo Novoa (Mexico) 2014
17. Wanheng Menayothin (Thai) 2014 –
* Regained
GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE MINIMUMWEIGHT DIVISION IN WBC HISTORY
16 world champions have been recognized by the WBC, of whom only one has regained the title: Eagle Kyowa (Japan).
Ricardo “Finito” Lopez of Mexico holds the record for successful title defenses with 21.
76 minimumweight world title bouts have been held in WBC history.
15 minimumweight world title fights have taken place in Thailand in WBC history.
WBC Statistics by Luis Medina.