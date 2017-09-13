Walsall’s Next Generation Sparring Together

Walsall’s top professional boxing prospects have joined forces to help each other get ready for their next ring dates.

Shaun Cooper and James Beech Jnr have been sparring together as they prepare to take their next steps on the ladder, writes Craig Birch.





Walsall’s Cooper will tackle his third pro bout on Friday October 20 at the Venue in Dudley, the scene of his two previous victories.

The 20-year-old lightweight, who is trained by Peter Hickenbottom and managed by Jon Pegg, has outpointed Qasim Hussain and Luke Fash so far.

The Walsall Wood Boxing Club graduate competed in 43 unpaid contests and won four area titles in England Boxing competition, reaching a Schools Championship national semi-final.

Bloxwich’s Beech steps through the ropes for a fourth time at Walsall Town Hall on Saturday September 30, backed by his hometown crowd.





Beech, who is signed to a promotional deal with Matthew Macklin’s MTK Birmingham, has defeated Simas Volosinas, Jordan Turner and Khvicha Gigolashvili over-the-distance.

Luke Paddock, also from Bloxwich, will then fly the flag for Walsall’s next generation with his world title fight at the Town Hall on Saturday October 14.

The former Midlands champion and English title challenger co-challenges for the vacant IBF Youth crown against Adam Hague in the main event.

‘Cool Hand’ passed 20 pro outings in his last bout and the 25-year-old has only ever lost twice, both in close-run title fights.

Beech supports the clash for the vacant Midlands middleweight title, between West Bromwich’s Tom Stokes and Rowley Regis’ Tyler Denny.

Tickets for that and the Paddock versus Hague bill are on sale now, at £35 and £60 ringside in advance with the latter including a light buffet. It will be £40 standard entry on the door.

For more information, call the Town Hall Box Office on 0845 111 2900. All are sponsored by the Grosvenor Casino Walsall, on Bentley Mill Way.

They will also host all relevant weigh-ins and after-show parties (over 18s). Free cars from Walsall-based firm Yellow Taxis will go from the Town Hall to the Casinos for the latter.

Tickets and prices for Cooper’s show will be available later this week. For more information, call 07976 283 157 or contact Shaun on Facebook.