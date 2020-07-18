Wallisch: “Two wins and I’ll be fighting Fury” – Joyce vs Wallisch

German Heavyweight Michael Wallisch has sensationally declared war on Hall-Of-Fame promoter Frank Warren’s stable of elite heavyweights.

Wallisch (23-0, 13KO’s) faces unbeaten Putney bruiser Joe Joyce (10-0, 9KO’s) next Saturday, live on BT Sport 1 at 7.15pm, and the Munich man fully intends to derail ‘The Juggernaut’ before moving on to Daniel Dubois in October and then an unlikely showdown with ‘Gypsy King’ TYSON FURY.

“Joe Joyce is a solid boxer. He was a good amateur, but I think Dubois is already in his head” said Wallisch, “When I win this fight, i’ll fight Dubois in October.”

“I think both fighters are strong heavyweights. Tyson Fury is the name everybody wants and he’s with Frank Warren.

“Two wins and I’ll be fighting Fury. That’s a nice incentive.”

Wallisch makes his ring return on Saturday on the second UK behind-closed-doors show to be held post-lockdown and will share the bill with some of the brightest talents in British boxing, including Ekow Essuman, Denzel Bentley, Chris Bourke and Louis Lynn.

Despite his intentions to disrupt the British Heavyweight scene, Wallisch insists he can’t wait to fight on these shores.

“I look forward to coming to Great Britain. I love the way UK fans celebrate boxing and the respect they have for the athletes.”

Preparing for the fight in his native Germany has proved as tricky as it has for any UK fighter, because of the coronavirus restrictions over the last few months, but Wallisch doesn’t expect it to have any impact on his performance.

“I’ve been keeping in shape, of course. In Germany you couldn’t train in the gym for a long time, but now it’s fortunately possible again.

“I’m looking forward to the fight, even if the preparation time was short.”

———-

Joyce vs Wallisch is live on BT Sport 1 at 7.15pm on Saturday July 25th