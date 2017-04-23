Wallin crowned WBA Continental Heavyweight Champion

Otto Wallin (18-0, 12 KOs) captured the WBA Continental Heavyweight Championship after producing a fifth-round TKO victory over Gianluca Mandras Saturday night at the Sprthallen in Sundsvall, Sweden.

“It’s a dream coming true; Winning a title at home in Sundsvall is really big,” said Wallin.





“I’ve dreamed of this for ten years.”

After an even first round, where the Italian momentarily created problems for the Swedish southpaw, the hometown hero began to dominate the events. He found the distance to his opponent and landed both jabs, left hooks and several stylish combinations.

The Italian fought bravely, but had to take counts several times. Twice in the fourth round and twice in the fifth round, where Wallin lived up to his nickname and went ‘All in’ to finish the fight and secure his first title.

“I tried to read him in the beginning, and when I started to hit with the left, it was the beginning of the end.

Looking at my career, this is only the beginning,” said 26-year-old Wallin.

“There’s a lot of work to be done, but the dream is to go all the way. I want big fights and feel ready.”

In the chief support bout at the Sporthallen in Sundsvall, ‘Nordic Queen’ Mikaela Laurén won on points over American Kita Watkins after dominating all six rounds.