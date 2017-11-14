Wallin faces Enguema on December 2 in Potsdam

Otto Wallin (18-0, 12 KOs) will face Gabriel Enguema (8-3, 5 KOs) in a ten-round contest on the undercard of the WBA World Super Middleweight title rematch between Tyron Zeuge and Isaac Ekpo on December 2 at the MBS Arena in Potsdam, Germany.

It is a must-win fight for the Sundsvall southpaw as he looks to secure a Swedish super-fight with heavyweight rival Adrian Granat early next year. Wallin and Granat are mandated to meet for the European Union title. However, both must overcome a final hurdle, with Granat also set for action in Germany in December.





Wallin fights for the first time since April following a triumphant homecoming at the Sporthallen in Sundsvall where he stopped former Italian Champion Gianluca Mandras in the fifth-round to claim the WBA Continental title.

The 26 year-old, who currently based in New York with his coach Joey Gamache, says he is looking forward to returning to the ring, and knows he cannot afford any slip ups if he is to remain on course for a hotly anticipated showdown with his domestic foe Granat.

“I’m looking forward to fighting again,” said Wallin. “It’s been a while since my last fight in April so it will be nice to get back in the ring. I’ve been training hard and I’m ready to show everybody the improvements I’ve made in the gym.

“Enguema is a good opponent. He is the same size as me, maybe a bit heavier, and he looks very athletic. I think he will come in good shape and I will need to be ready. I can’t take anything for granted or he could cause me some problems.

“This is a must-win fight for me. I’ve got a big fight coming up with Adrian Granat if I beat this guy. That’s a fight I’ve wanted that fight for a long time and I’m ready to prove I’m the best heavyweight in Sweden, but I need to win this fight first. If I don’t win, I won’t get the opportunity to fight Granat, so I know there is a lot at stake.”





Tickets for the WBA World Super Middleweight title fight between Tyron Zeuge and Isaac Ekpo at the MBS Arena in Potsdam, which features Otto Wallin versus Gabriel Enguema, are available online via www.eventim.de or by calling +49 (0) 1806-570044.