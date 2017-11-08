Wallin and Granat in line for huge heavyweight showdown

Swedish rivals Otto Wallin (18-0, 12 KOs) and Adrian Granat (14-1, 13 KOs) could meet for the European Union title early next year. The 26 year-old heavyweights are ranked top two in the latest European Union ratings and are now in line to fight for the vacant title.

Wallin, the current WBA Continental Champion from Sundsvall, has already accepted his position as number one challenger for the EU belt, and has implored Granat, from Malmo, who is number two in the rankings, to do the same.





If Granat accepts, it would set up a huge showdown between the domestic foes, and a chance for fans to see who is the number one heavyweight in Sweden.

“I’ve accepted my position to fight for the EU title, and now, it’s time for Granat to do the same,” said Wallin. “This would be a massive fight for Swedish boxing. I think we owe it to the fans to see who the best heavyweight in Sweden is.

“This is a fight I’ve wanted for a long time. Granat has always been talking bad about me and has said that this is an easy fight for him. Now, let’s see if he’s the man he says he is, and if he can back up his words. I’m ready to help him find out.

“Is he ready to accept the challenge or is he running scared?”

Wallin’s promoter Nisse Sauerland believes this fight could be one of the biggest in Swedish boxing history and says he hopes Granat will accept. “This has the potential to be one of the biggest domestic fights in in Swedish boxing history,” said Sauerland.





“Bigger than Armand Krajnc and Paolo Roberto. There is something special about heavyweight boxing, something that can capture the imagination of the public like no other weight division. Here, we have two young, hungry heavyweights vying for the number one spot. This is a fight fans want to see. Otto has already accepted, so now, it’s up to Adrian.”