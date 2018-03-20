Wales v England: Welsh talents get chance to compete on the big stage

Welsh talents get chance to compete on the big stage as Wales v England amateur undercard is added to forthcoming World Series of Boxing match in Newport





A group of up-and-coming Welsh boxers will have the chance to experience competing in a big fight atmosphere when the British Lionhearts take on the France Fighting Roosters in the World Series of Boxing at the Newport Centre on Saturday 14 April 2018.

As part of the show, the Lionhearts have agreed to stage an undercard of amateur boxing featuring Wales versus England.

The undercard contests will take place under amateur boxing rules (3×3 minute rounds) before the five-bout WSB match (5×3 minute rounds) between the Lionhearts and the Roosters.

Three bouts have been confirmed and the Welsh team will represent clubs in Rhonnda, Llandudno and Shotton. It is planned that a middleweight bout, featuring Jordan Withers of Gelligaer ABC, will be added to the line-up:

WALES





ENGLAND

Light-flyweight (49kg):

Billy Unsworth

Shotton ABC

Vs

Harvey Smith

Chadwell St Marys

Lightweight (60kg):

Rhys Edwards

Rhonnda ABC

Vs

Ethan James

(Kings Heath)

Welterweight (69kg):

Connor Burns

Llandudno ABC

Vs

Owen Cooper

(Worcester City)

The undercard bouts will start at 18:30 and the WSB match will commence at 20:00. Tickets are on sale now, priced £20.00 at www.gbboxing.org.uk/tickets.

Rob McCracken, Performance Director GB Boxing, which oversees the British Lionhearts team, explained: “At every Lionhearts match we do something to support the local boxing community and we felt this was a good opportunity to give some up-and-coming boxers a chance to box in a large arena and get a sense of what it is like to be part of a big boxing show. The fact it is Wales versus England will create extra interest and I am sure it will really enhance the evening’s boxing.”

Welsh Boxing’s Pathway Officer, Adam Park, said: “Welsh Amateur Boxing is really excited to support the undercard on this World Series Boxing event being held in Wales. When we were approached by GB Boxing we saw it as an ideal opportunity to showcase some of our up and coming youth boxers who are knocking on the door of our new Elite Programme.

“Not only will it be really competitive against the English team, it will give the boxers a great opportunity to fight in a world class facility with such a major production supporting the event.”





England Boxing’s Lead Performance Coach, Mick Driscoll, added: “This is a great opportunity for strong young talent from the Home Nations to gain priceless experience boxing at a World Series Boxing show. The bouts will be excellent to watch and I think it’ll be great for Wales to have their home crowd behind them.”

WSB is a team boxing competition. It bridges the gap between Olympic and professional boxing and is contested by the world’s leading amateur boxers who compete without vests or headguards over five three-minute rounds. WSB matches are made-up of five bouts and the team which wins three or more is the winner.

More details on the British Lionhearts are available at http://www.gbboxing.org.uk/world-series-boxing/ and by following the team on twitter at @Brit_Lionhearts.