Waleed Din Added To Pro Boxing Show In Dudley On April 8

Next week’s professional boxing show at the Venue in Dudley has bolstered by the addition of explosive flyweight Waleed Din.

Din takes the line-up to a six-bout card on the town’s high street a week on Saturday (April 8) and his appearance promises fireworks, writes Craig Birch.





The 24-year-old from Sheffield has been dubbed ‘Dynamite,’ because of the punching power that has removed over half of his opponents.

He’s romped to eight victories from nine pro contests, with five TKOs, since turning pro in 2014 after a successful amateur career which saw him become a 2013 senior ABA champion.

He’s proved the meat in his gloves with three first-round stoppages and two in the second. Only Gary Reeve, Isaac Quaye and Stefan Slavchev have gone the distance with him.

His one defeat in the paid ranks came with the Commonwealth title on the line, where he went down fighting in the 11th round to Olympian Thomas Essomba.

Din now boxes in the Black Country for the first time on the show titled ‘New Beginnings,’ apt for him as he continues to rebuild before going again for major titles.

The search is on to get him paired for fight night, with a further announcement of a match expected in the coming days. It will be a four-rounder.

Andrew Robinson and Tyler Denny undertake six-round contests in the same ring with Ryan Aston, Kane Baker and debutant Shaun Cooper featuring over four.

Tickets, priced at £35 and £50 ringside with waitress service, are available by calling Waleed directly on 07931 761 881. Alternatively, contact him on Facebook.