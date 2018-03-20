Wadell welcomes Sundsvall return as the Timra-boxer takes on Petrov*

Rocco Wadell (4-0, 2 KOs) says he is looking forward to fighting in Sundsvall for a second time on April 21 as the Timra-boxer takes on Antonio Petrov (4-5).





The 24 year-old will be boxing on the undercard of the Swedish super fight between heavyweight rivals Otto Wallin and Adrian Granat, and will meet his Bulgarian opponent Petrov over four-rounds in the super middleweight division.

“I’m really looking forward to fighting in Sundsvall again,” said Wadell, who recorded a unanimous points win over Petr Chmelik in his second professional contest last April in the ‘Stone City’. “It is always a bit more special fighting at home. I had a lot of people come and support me last time, and I expect an even bigger crowd this time round.”

Wadell is also promising a better performance. ‘The Rock’ reveals he has had an excellent training camp and says he will be entering the ring in optimum condition.

“I have never in my life trained as hard and as well as I have for the last few months,” he says. “Also without any injuries, which has made me more focused than ever. It’s going to be a great fight, and I’m going to be in the best shape of my life come April 21!”

Wadell versus Petrov is the latest fight confirmed for an action-packed Nordic Fight Night at the Gärdehov in Sundsvall. Heavyweight rivals Otto Wallin and Adrian Granat meet in a grudge match for the European Union title, Mikaela Lauren challenges the undefeated Verena Kaiser for the IBO Female World Super Welterweight strap, and Sven Fornling defends his IBF Baltic Light Heavyweight belt against Karel Horejsek.





Tickets are available via www.ticketmaster.se or by calling 077-170 70 70.