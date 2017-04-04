Wadell looking forward to hometown fight against Chmelik

Rocco Wadell will face Petr Chmelik (2-2-1, 1 KO) in a six-round super middleweight contest at the Nordic Fight Night on April 22 at the Sporthallen in Sundsvall, Sweden.

Wadell, a three-time Swedish Amateur Championship medallist, will be making his second appearance in the professional ranks following a scheduled bout in Haninge on April 8, and having overcome a debilitating back injury, the 23 year-old says he is looking forward to fighting in front of his home fans in Sundsvall.





“My opponent seems pretty tough,’’ he says. “But this is what I’ve been doing my whole life, and there is no other option for me but winning! I know many people will be coming to watch me and I know they will give me great support.

“I haven’t been able to compete for over two years because of a back injury so it will feel great to be able to get back in the ring and make a comeback, and to do it as a professional in my hometown, will make it even more special.’’

Wadell faces Chmelik on the undercard of Otto Wallin’s WBA Continental Heavyweight title clash with Gianluca Mandras, which also features Mikaela Laurén’s WBC Female World Super Welterweight title challenge versus Ewa Piatkowska, plus fights for Oscar Ahlin, Hampus Henriksson and Kennedy Katende.

Tickets for the Nordic Fight Night are available online via www.biljettforum.se or by calling the ticket hotline on 0771-130 150. All the action will be shown live and exclusive across Scandinavia on Viaplay Fighting. For more information, please visit www.viaplay.se/fighting