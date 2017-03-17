Viviane Obenauf Ready To Make Her Mark, Become WBF Champion

After losing decisions to Italian Vissia Trovato, who went on to become European and World Champion, and Olympic Gold medallist and five-time world amateur champion Katie Taylor from Ireland, Swiss Lightweight Viviane Obernauf is ready to finally make her breakthrough.





On Saturday March 25, at the Theatersaal Kursaal in Interlaken, Switzerland, she will take on Germany-based Serbian Maja Milenkovic, AKA Maja Wyoming, for the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) Womens International Lightweight title.

Losing to Trovato and Taylor is no shame, and those results are the only blemishes on Brazil-born Obernauf´s 9-2 (4) record. She turned professional in 2014, and now, at 30 years old, she will get a chance to win her first professional championship.

Milenkovic also entered the paid ranks in 2014, and got off to a horrific start by losing her first six fights. However, she turned things around in late 2015 and has since won five of her last seven outings, taking her record to a respectable 5-8 (1).

While Obernauf has faced better opposition than Milenkovic, the 24-year-old from Karlsruhe has been the ten round distance twice before, winning once and losing once, something the home favourite cant claim. So if the fight goes into the later rounds, the visitor could have an advantage in experience.

