Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Dan Karpency added to Spence vs. Ugas card on April 16th

Rising prospect Vito Mielnicki Jr. will return to action in an eight-round super welterweight contest against Dan Karpency highlighting the non-televised undercard Saturday, April 16 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The action will also include hard-hitting cruiserweights squaring off as Dallas-native Adrian Taylor takes on knockout artist Efetobor Apochi in an eight-round fight.

Tickets for the April 16 live event at AT&T Stadium, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and Man Down Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased at SeatGeek.com, the Official Ticketing Provider of AT&T Stadium.

The event is topped by WBC and IBF World Champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and WBA World Champion Yordenis Ugas squaring off in a welterweight title unification clash live on SHOWTIME PPV at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The pay-per-view lineup features exciting lightweight contender Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz taking on veteran former world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa in the 10-round co-main event, unbeaten Jose Valenzuela battling former world champion Francisco “El Bandido” Vargas in a 10-round lightweight fight, plus unbeaten Cody Crowley facing veteran contender Josesito Lopez in a 10-round duel of all-action welterweights that kicks off the telecast.

Preceding the pay-per-view will be a special edition of SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® headlined by WBA Welterweight Champion Radzhab Butaev and top contender Eimantas Stanionis. The telecast begins live at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and also features unbeaten rising star Brandun Lee taking on Zachary Ochoa in a super lightweight bout.

Rounding out the non-televised undercard is Mexico’s Fernando Garcia (13-4, 8 KOs) taking on exciting prospect Angel Barrientes (8-1, 6 KOs) in a six-round super bantamweight attraction, unbeaten middleweight Samuel Arnold (4-0, 2 KOs) dueling Darryl Jones (4-3-1, 2 KOs) in a four-round showdown and El Paso, Texas native Darius Gulghum (1-0, 1 KO) battling Nosa Nehikhare (5-1) for six rounds of cruiserweight action.

Representing Roseland, New Jersey, Mielnicki (10-1, 7 KOs) bounced back from a decision defeat in April 2021 to score stoppage victories over Noah Kidd and Nicholas DeLomba. His most recent fight saw Mielnicki go 10 rounds for the first time, as he earned a TKO over DeLomba in the final frame. The 19-year-old began turning heads during an exceptional amateur career where he compiled a 147-22 record and was named the Most Outstanding Boxer of the 2011 Junior National Golden Gloves, amongst many accolades before turning pro. He will be opposed by the 30-year-old Karpency (9-4-1, 4 KOs), who most recently lost to unbeaten prospect Xander Zayas. The Adah, Pennsylvania native is the younger brother of fellow pro fighters Tommy and Jeremiah Karpency.

A native of Dallas, Taylor (12-1-1, 5 KOs) has won five of his last six fights, with the only blemish coming in a September 2021 split-draw against Rafayel Simonyan. The 31-year-old won seven-straight fights after turning pro, before losing a four-round majority decision against Jerhed Fenderson in 2018. He takes on the 34-year-old Apochi (11-1, 11 KOs), who most recently lost a narrow-split decision to Brandon Glanton in June 2021 in one of the year’s most memorable shootouts. The Nigerian fighter turned pro in 2017 and scored knockouts in his first 11 fights.