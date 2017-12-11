Vito Mielnicki, Jr. wins United States Junior National championship

This past week in Salt Lake City, Utah, Vito Mielnicki, Jr. captured the United States Junior National championship in the 145-pound division.

Mielnicki of Roseland, New Jersey moved up an unprecedented 10 weight classes where he competed at 106-pounds at the 2017 tournament, and defeated the number-two seed, Adam Calixto of Tampa, Florida in the semifinals. In the finals, Mielnicki defeated top seeded Obed Bartee-El of Huntsville, Alabama.





With the title, Mielnicki gained a spot in the 2018 United States Junior National Team, Where he will be heading to train with teammates on February 4th at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado to get ready for international competition.

Mielnicki is trained by Ahmad Elliot and Willie Moses, as well as strength and conditioning coach Fred Caruso.

Mielnicki is the son of the GH3 Promotions CEO Vito Mielnicki.