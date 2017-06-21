Hughie Fury back in action at the Blackpool Winter Gardens on July 15

Steve Wood and VIP Promotions’ upcoming show at the Blackpool Winter Gardens on July 15 will be televised live by BoxNation (Sky 437/HD 490; Virgin 548; BT TV 415; Talk Talk 415; Freeview 255).

The bumper 14-fight card will be headlined by returning heavyweight star Hughie Fury, 20-0 (10). Also appearing will be big-hitting heavies Nathan Gorman and Adam Machaj, as well as popular local fighter, Jack Arnfield, 24-2 (6). While, Liverpool’s Ryan Mulcahy, 8-0 (2), and Barnsley’s Ben Wager, 12-8-1 (4), will get the chance to win a title when they compete for the Central Area super lightweight belt.

UK boxing fans will welcome the sight of Hughie Fury back in competitive action. With all eyes on him, the cousin of former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury, will want to make an impressive return to the ring after missing out on the chance to fight Joseph Parker for the WBO world title earlier this year through injury.





Gorman and Machaj, meanwhile, are both in the chasing pack of big-men looking for a British title shot, and will enter the Blackpool ring buoyed by impressive recent wins. Unbeaten Gorman, who is trained by Ricky Hatton, outpointed prospect Dominic Akinlade in April to take his tally to 9-0 (7). Whilst, Machaj, 9-2 (7), recently iced former hot prospect Tom Dallas in two rounds to stake his claim as a rising heavyweight to keep an eye on.

“I’m pleased to be working with Frank Warren again and it’s great that BoxNation will be supporting and broadcasting this Blackpool show. It’s a good card, with lots of young talent as well as more established fighters, and there will be some exciting bouts and real entertainment for the fans and viewers.

“I’m really looking forward to watching the heavyweights, and it will be good to see Hughie Fury back in action. It’s a shame he was forced to pull out of the world title shot against Parker, but I’m sure he’ll be back in the mix for honours soon. He’s obviously a very talented fighter and it’s a coup to have him on in Blackpool.

“If you haven’t seen Nathan Gorman before then he’s worth tuning in for. He’s exciting, likes to fight, and his seven KOs show how heavy-handed he is, so don’t put the kettle on when he’s in the ring! Adam Machaj is also improving fast, and can hit very hard. He had a good win against Tom Dallas last time out, who was once touted as a potential British champion, and we’re hoping he can make an impression on the domestic scene soon.





“Jack Arnfield is another fighter who has improved since changing trainers, and Michael Jennings has really brought him on. He got the better of Brian Rose in March, and is now due another crack at the British title. He was supposed to fight in an eliminator on this show, but now has the mandatory slot against Tommy Langford, so we’ll keep him busy before he gets his crack.

“It’s also really positive that Boxnation will be covering some of the younger pros on this show, and giving them the exposure that their hard work in training deserves. Ryan Mulcahy and Ben Wager will give it absolutely everything to win the Central Area title, and that could even be fight of the night.

“It’s really important for British boxing that shows like this one get coverage, and great that BoxNation are playing their part.”

Appearing on the show will be Blackpool’s Jack Arnfield and Alex McCloy; Manchester’s Hughie Fury; Oswaldtwistle’s Adam Machaj; Nantwich’s Nathan Gorman; Bolton’s Jack Cullen; Liverpool’s Ryan Mulcahy and Tom Farrell; Preston’s Ben Swarbick; Darwen’s Mickey Ellison; Wigan’s James Moorcroft; Barrow’s Ross Cooksey; Chorley’s Mark Jeffers, and Ashton under Lyne’s Ryan Oliver.

Tickets priced at £35 (general) and £60 (ringside) are available from vipboxing.tv, all boxers, and on the door on the evening.

