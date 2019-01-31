Vinny Paz To Attend HOF’s 30th Anniversary Celebration

The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced today five-time world champion “The Pazmanian Devil” Vinny Paz will attend the Hall of Fame’s landmark 30th Anniversary celebration during the 2019 Hall of Fame Weekend, June 6-9th.





“Vinny Paz gave everything he had each and every time he set foot in the boxing ring,” said Hall of Fame director Edward Brophy. “We are excited to welcome ‘The Pazmanian Devil’ to ‘Boxing’s Hometown.’”

Boxing out of Cranston, Rhode Island, Paz compiled an impressive 100-12 amateur record. In a 21-year professional career (1983-2004) he registered 50 wins and captured five world titles, including the IBF lightweight and WBA junior middleweight belts. Amazingly, Paz fought just one year after suffering a broken neck in a 1991 auto accident. Beloved by fans for his heart and relentless style, Paz has scored wins over Greg Haugen, Gilbert Dele, Harry Arroyo, Lloyd Honeyghan, Glenwood Brown, Dana Rosenblatt and Hall of Famer Roberto Duran. In 2016, Miles Teller portrayed Paz in the highly acclaimed Martin Scorsese produced film Bleed For This.

Many events in “Boxing’s Hometown” of Canastota throughout the four-day celebration are planned, including a 5K Race / Fun Run, golf tournament, boxing autograph card show, VIP Cocktail Reception, Parade of Champions and the Official Induction Ceremony on the Hall of Fame Museum Grounds. The Hall of Fame Weekend evening events include Friday night’s Fight Night at Turning Stone and Saturday’s Banquet of Champions. Both events will take place at Turning Stone Resort Casino.





The Class of 2019 includes two division world champions Donald “Lone Star Cobra” Curry, Julian “The Hawk” Jackson and James “Buddy” McGirt; welterweight champion Tony DeMarco; matchmaker / promoter Don Elbaum, referee / judge Guy Jutras, publicist Lee Samuels, broadcaster Teddy Atlas and journalist Mario Rivera Martino.

An impressive list of over 35 boxing greats from the United States and abroad are scheduled to participate in the 30th Anniversary celebration.

For more information on the Hall of Fame’s 2018 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend, please call the Hall of Fame at (315) 697-7095, visit online at www.ibhof.com, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram .