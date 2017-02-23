Vinnie Carita vs. Gilberto Matheus Domingos on 4/1

Popular cruiserweight Vinnie “American Nightmare” Carita will headline the second installment of the “New England’s Future” series on Saturday night, April 1, at the Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts.

“New England’s Future 2” is presented by Rivera Promotions Entertainment (RPE), which is owned and operated by retired three-time, two-division world champion Jose Antonio Rivera and his son, Anthonee (A.J.) Rivera.





Carita (15-1-1, 14 KOs), fighting out of Pembroke (MA), is riding a 12-fight win streak (11-0-1) into his April 1st eight-round main event against Brazilian knockout artist Gilberto Matheus “El Magico” Domingos (22-6, 20 KOs), the former South American light heavyweight champion.

In the eight-round co-feature, Manchester (CT) lightweight Matt “Sharp Shooter” Remillard (23-1, 13 KOs) returns to the ring for the first time in six years. The former NABF and NABA featherweight champion faces Augustine “Ruthless” Mauras (6-1-3, 3 KOs), of Lawrence (MA).

“We are excited to be promoting our second boxing event so quickly and with the great lineup of talented boxers who will be showcasing their talents on Saturday, April 1st,” promoter Jose Rivera said. “It’s great to have fellow court officer, Vinnie Carita and longtime friend Matt Remillard, respectively, as our main and co-feature fighters. We are also excited that we will have three Worcester boxers on the card. Bryan Daniels and Andy Gonzales fighting for the first time at home, along with Ranse Andino who fought on our first event this past January 19th. With only the buzz about our next event and no real promoting to this point, the amount of tickets already sold leads us to believe that there will be another packed house at the Worcester Palladium come fight night.”

2016 New England Golden Gloves champion Anthony Laureano (2-0, 1 KO), fighting out of East Hartford (CT), meets veteran Bryan “The Brick” Abraham (6-23-1, 6 KOs) in a six-round bout.

Fighting on the undercard in four round matches are pro-debuting Springfield (MA) featherweight Luis “Pancho” Santiago vs. Alex Montes (1-2), of Lawrence (MA), Worcester featherweight Andino (1-0) vs. Mike Hellenfinger (0-2), of Harrisburg (PA), 3-time NE Golden Gloves champion Elvis Figueroa, of New Haven (CT) makes his pro debut vs. Brazilian super middleweight Devision Robiero (0-3), pro-debuting Springfield junior middleweight Derrick Whitley vs. Anthony Everett (104), of Lawrence, Haverhill (MA) junior welterweight Carlos “The Dragon” Candelario (9-1, 4 KOs) vs. TBA, Lawrence junior welterweight Adrian Sosa (2-0, 1 KO) vs. TBA, Worcester junior middleweight Gonzalez (5-1, 5 KOs) vs. TBA, Worcester cruiserweight Daniels (3-0, 1 KO) vs. Michael Shipp (1-4, 1 KO), of Michigan, and Dorchester (MA) heavyweight Donnie Palmer (8-1-1, 7 KOs). vs. Alando Pugh (1-10-1, 1 KO), of Washington D.C.

All fights and fighters are subject to change.

Tickets, priced at $65.00 (ringside) and $35.00 (general admission), are on sale and available to purchase at www.ThePalladium.net or the Palladium box office (general admission only), or by contacting Jose Rivera ([email protected] /508.864.6954), AJ Rivera ([email protected] /774.272.2269) or any of the fighters. A portion of the proceeds will go to Make A Change Inc.

Doors open at 6 p.m. ET, first bout 7 p.m. ET.