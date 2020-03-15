Vietnam Team Bound For Manila On May 9

The biggest boxing promoter in Asia has re-appointed its May promotion from HCMC Vietnam in favour of Manila Philippines.





Victory 8 was scheduled to do an outdoor show in the middle of HCMC, and create an iconic event that local sports fans and visitors alike have never experienced. The Victory 8 show to be held in Nguyen Hue had already garnished massive interest, and was expected to draw a crowd of over 30,000 people. But then COVID-19 had other ideas!

The Vietnam government, who from the outset had been at the vanguard of preventative measures to allay the spread of the virus, introduced an edict to restrict participants and visitors at cultural and sporting fixtures to fewer than 100 people. Spokesperson for Victory 8 Miss Yen Trang advised “ Nguyen Hue is a magnificent location to showcase our special boxing events, but it really requires a big crowd to provide the atmosphere. We have decided to postpone any shows at this location, and have moved our upcoming May offering to Manila – an historic place that enjoys some of the best live boxing in the world! We may have to do our event behind closed doors, but fans can be assured that this will be an amazing card of fights, and that we will broadcast the show on telecast and live streaming”. It has been rumoured that Solar Sports in the Philippines are likely to be the local vision supplier. In spite of the contingency that the event will be held behind closed doors and to less than 100 people, it is confidently predicted that Victory 8 will be seen by at least 10 million people throughout Asia and beyond.





The show must go on, and Vietnam has chosen a crack squad to represent the country at Victory 8 on May 9!

The ten strong group appears to be a superb blend of both youthful potential and high level experience, with nine of the fighters making their professional debut.

The Vietnam team will be captained by Nguyen Van Hai, who will compete for the prestigious WBC Australasian title, with the prospect of winning thrusting the Vietnam legend into the world rankings. Hai is regarded as Vietnam’s greatest all around fighter, yet at the age of 31, has only competed in three pro bouts. The champion sits at 3 and 0 and is sure to show all his experience and class in his first tilt at a regional title.





The Manila event will also mark the long awaited professional debut of one of Asia’s most talked about boxers – the lethal puncher Nguyen Van Duong. The Vietnam hitman has been amazing onlookers of late, putting good fighters to sleep in preparation for his debut, and has had two opponents pull out at last moment to cancel his coming out party. The powerfully built Duong recently ventured to Jordan and made history as Vietnam’s first boxing Olympian since 1988, after stopping his two mandatory opponents in his qualifying rounds. It is expected that Victory 8 will set the bar very high for this Vietnam star, and make sure that he is tested by a high level Philippines opponent.

Huge interest will also be created by the first appearance of the outrageously talented 51kg female fighter Nguyen Thi Tam. A recent SEA Games winner, Tam is ranked amongst the top amateurs in the world, and is destined to make a huge impact on the professional stage. Those who tune in to watch Victory 8 on May 9 will very likely be getting their first look at a future world champion – this girl is outstanding!

The fight card for Victory 8 in Manila May 9 will likely be announced at a media conference in HCMC later next week. It is likely that the event will also play host to the WBC Asia title, featuring the rugged Delfry Palulu, who sits at 22-2 and 13 KOs.

The full team representing Vietnam is:

Ta Van Thi

Vo Thi Kim Anh

Nguyen Manh Cuong

Pham Duc Doan

Vu Thanh Dat

Bui Trong Thai

Nguyen Van Gioi

Nguyen Thi Tam

Nguyen Van Duong

Nguyen Van Hai