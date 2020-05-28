Vietnam Boxing Live Streaming On June 13

Email WhatsApp 54 Shares

VSP Boxing gym will be conducting a public workout for many of the Victory 8 fighters and also local talents in Ho Chi Minh City on Saturday June 13. The event will be a great opportunity to see top level sparring from boxers who are currently restricted from International travel and need an opportunity for higher echelon ring time.

Vietnam has many professional and amateur stars taking part, foremost being their first Olympian since 1988 – Nguyen Van Duong. WBC Australasia title aspirant Nguyen Van Hai will do 6 rounds, and interestingly, SEA Games silver medallist Nguyen Manh Cuong will also be on display. Cuong placed second at the SEA tournament behind top Philippines prospect Eumer Felix Marcial, a man who has been the subject of big offers to turn professional.

The VSP Boxing gym event will unveil some very promising young HCMC fighters, and will also have the participation of top international boxers from UK, Sweden, Philippines, and Uzbekistan to ensure a very high standard. Olimjon Nazarov (20 wins) and Abdurasul Ismoilov (8 wins) were outstanding at the most recent VSP sparring day, and will compete again with another Uzbek countryman in Ravshanbek Shermatov (5 wins) One really intriguing fighter to watch will be Philippines hard man Adones Cabalquinto, a powerful southpaw who has won 25 of his 28 pro fights. Clever and with heavy hands, he has dispatched 18 of his victims to the canvas in resounding KO victories.

The VSP Boxing “Spar Wars” will start around 2pm Saturday, and can be viewed on YouTube and Facebook.

Sampson Lewkowicz Re-Signs Dominican Two-Time World Champion Javier Fortuna to a Long-Term Promotional Contract

Sampson Boxing proudly announces the re-signing of two-time former world champion Javier “El Abejon” Fortuna to a promotional contract.

From La Romana, Dominican Republic, Fortuna (35-2-1, 24 KOs), the former WBA Featherweight and Super Featherweight Champion, has fought under the Sampson Boxing banner from his pro debut and has gone on to have one of the greatest careers in history for a Dominican boxer.

The 31-year-old is currently the world’s #1 WBC lightweight contender and, upon the end of the pandemic’s halt of professional boxing, will next face England’s Luke Campbell, for the interim lightweight championship.

The winner of that match will go on to face current Regular Champion, Devin Haney.

“If I were to die and be born again, I would re-sign with Sampson to do it all over again,” said a happy Fortuna. “I will become the first three-division world champion soon and I have my promoter Sampson to thank for all the opportunities he got for me throughout my career.”

Lewkowicz, best known for having helped discover and bring Manny Pacquiao to the United States, currently handles two-time super middleweight world champion David “El Bandera Roja” Benavidez, 6’ 7” super welterweight contender Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora and unified WBA and IBF Welterweight Champion Jeison “Banana” Rosario, among others.

“I have been working with Javier Fortuna since his pro debut and he has always been a joy to work with him and his team,” said Lewkowicz. “Soon he will wear the championship belt in his third division and I couldn’t be happier or more proud of all his success. My fighters are like sons to me and I laugh and cry with them through the good times and the bad.”