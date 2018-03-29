Video: Joshua vs. Parker preview

WHAT: Hear from undefeated heavyweight world champions Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker in this SHOWTIME Sports video preview in advance of Saturday’s Heavyweight World Championship Unification live on SHOWTIME.





IBF and WBA Champion Joshua and WBO Champion Parker will square off in the 11th unification in heavyweight history on SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING beginning live at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT. The blockbuster in Cardiff, Wales is expected to tie the all-time indoor attendance record in boxing with nearly 80,000 fans packing Principality Stadium on Saturday.

“I’m not worried about no one,” said Joshua, who owns a perfect 20-0 record with 20 knockouts. “I’m facing all challengers. Undefeated champions, I’m beating champions, I’m beating legends.”

Countered Parker: “I’ve wanted this fight for a long time. They underestimate me as a fighter. I just feel it’s my time.”

