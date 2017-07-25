Adrien Broner prepares to face Mikey Garcia on Saturday

Four-division world champion Adrien Broner has taken a unique approach as he prepares to face undefeated three-division titlist Mikey Garcia this Saturday, July 29 live on SHOWTIME (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT). One of only 16 four-division champions in boxing history, the outspoken Broner is practicing yoga in his Colorado Springs-based camp as he attempts to minimize the distractions and focus on perhaps the biggest fight of his career.

“I feel like my back is against the wall,” Broner says in this SHOWTIME Sports video feature. “Everybody is counting me out once again.

“Don’t get me wrong, he can fight, he can box. But, at the end of the day, I just don’t see him beating me.”





Broner faces Garcia in a matchup of two of boxing’s biggest stars in the main event of SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING®. Televised coverage begins live on SHOWTIME at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT as unbeaten former world champion Jermall Charlo returns to face Jorge Sebastian Heiland in a middleweight world title eliminator. The event is presented by Premier Boxing Champions from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

